Giuliani’s exploits in Venezuela put him in greater legal jeopardy than his exploits in Ukraine: report
In the wake of a Washington Post report detailing Rudy Giuliani’s “shadow diplomatic effort” to engineer “a negotiated exit to ease President Nicolás Maduro from power and reopen resource-rich Venezuela to business, according to people familiar with the endeavor,” the Post’s Aaron Blake argues that not only are Giuliani’s exploits in Venezuela similar to his exploits in Ukraine, they are actually more problematic.
“As with many of Giuliani’s foreign exploits, the question is whether he’s using his role as Trump’s personal lawyer to advance his own personal interests,” Blake writes, adding that Giuliani’s attempts at diplomacy are illegal since he’s a private citizen.
“In Ukraine, Giuliani was pushing for specific investigations that Trump favored and could help him politically, but the former mayor of New York emphasized he was doing it on behalf of his client, Trump, and not the government. … Giuliani has also represented a wealthy gold trader in Turkey with ties to top government officials and has been pushing Trump and his Cabinet to take pro-Turkey actions,” Blake continues. “In Venezuela, though, it’s more difficult to pass this off as just working for a client. It’s one thing to push for foreign investigations as a private attorney or to lobby your own government on behalf of a foreign businessman; it’s another to try to negotiate a transfer of power for the leader of a country.”
Five days after Christmas, Trump urges supports to buy ‘Impeach Santa!’ hats — that are no longer for sale
President Donald Trump failed at interjecting money into far-right media after he retweeted outdated information after at day at Trump International Golf Club with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
Despite it being five days after Christmas, Trump retweeted a Dec. 16 link to the store at Breitbart News -- which was once run by Steve Bannon -- selling an "Impeach Santa!" hat.
https://twitter.com/BreitbartNews/status/1206665752893427712
"This Christmas, let the impeach-a-maniacs in your life know we're lauging (sic) AT them, not with them," the message read. But by the time Trump retweeted the message, Christmas had passed and the hats were no longer being sold.
Federal judge dismisses suit from John Bolton aide after House drops subpoena
On Monday, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit against Charles Kupperman, the former deputy to ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton.
Judge Richard Leon determined that since the House withdrew its subpoena ordering him to give information to the impeachment proceedings, Kupperman's suit seeking guidance on how to respond to the subpoena was moot and no longer needed him to resolve the matter one way or the other.
Kupperman was one of many officials House Democrats were interested in questioning to gain more information about the Ukraine scheme. Ultimately, the House moved to impeach Trump without the testimony of all the officials they wanted, due to time constraints, and the Senate now faces pressure to call many of these witnesses, including Bolton himself.
‘Murder Inc says what?’: Twitter fires back at NRA for praising man who killed church shooter
In a tweet this Monday, the official Twitter account for the National Rifle Association (NRA) praised Jack Wilson, the church head of security who killed a gunman within seconds after he killed two people in a North Texas church this weekend.
"The NRA extends our deepest sympathies to the victims and families of the TX church shooting," the NRA's tweet read. "We would also like to thank Jack Wilson for his heroic actions. Jack is a hero. America is great because of selfless patriots like Jack. Thank you, Jack. Your courage saved many lives."