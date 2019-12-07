Giuliani’s latest trip to Ukraine opened a new door for prosecutors to go after Trump: MSNBC analyst
On MSNBC Saturday afternoon, legal analyst Danny Cevallos explained how Rudy Giuliani’s trip to Ukraine to produce anti-impeachment propaganda could end up harming his legal position — by muddying attorney-client privilege with President Donald Trump.
“The only path to legitimacy is if there was a true corruption threat in Ukraine, and specifically if Hunter Biden and Burisma posed a true corruption threat,” said Cevallos. “That is why Rudy Giuliani is in Ukraine. He’s building that case. So that he can show, bring a news network there, right-leaning news network to do a documentary or investigate this issue and yield factual information that Rudy Giuliani can point to and say, this corruption, this evidence, these facts show that President trump was warranted in requesting an investigation, not generally into corruption, specifically into Hunter Biden. It’s the only path that will work for Republicans that passes even remotely any kind of smell test. Even then, it’s a bit of a stretch.”
“They’re, as you mentioned, doing this documentary,” said anchor Kendis Gibson. “They’re conducting a number of different interviews with what they say are Ukrainian witnesses. From a legal standpoint, could any of those interviews, perhaps, be a conflict of interest with Giuliani?”
“That’s the problem. Rudy Giuliani is a walking conflict of interests because he’s wearing so many hats,” said Cevallos. “Is he a lawyer for President Trump? Is he a lawyer for his indicted colleagues Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman? Is he an unofficial private member of the State Department? And now it appears he’s got a new hat — that of documentarian. So it’s hard to say Rudy Giuliani can say he’s representing a client when doing other things that aren’t normally legal services and advice, traditionally what we lawyers do for our clients.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Trump announces Rudy Giuliani ‘wants to go before Congress’ and testify about his Ukraine dealings
President Donald Trump on Saturday said that his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, wanted to testify before Congress.
Speaking to reporters as he departed for a Republican fundraiser in Florida, Trump praised the former New York City mayor.
"Rudy, as you know, has been one of the great crime fighters of the last 50 years," Trump said of his lawyer, who is reportedly under federal investigation for breaking the law.
"And, he did get back from Europe just recently and I know -- he has not told me what he found, but I think he wants to go before Congress and say, and also to the attorney general and the Department of Justice," Trump said.
Breaking Banner
GOP governors are refusing to do Trump’s bidding and ducking him on the campaign trail: report
On Saturday, Maggie Haberman of The New York Times profiled how President Donald Trump is having less luck whipping Republican governors into line than Republican senators, including governors who arguably owe their election to his support.
"In Florida, Mr. Trump’s aides helped save the flailing candidacy of Ron DeSantis in the 2018 Republican primary, and then the general election," wrote Haberman. "Also last year, in Georgia, Mr. Trump helped pull Brian Kemp over the finish line in both the primary and the general election. In both cases, Mr. Trump’s advisers implored him to stay out of the primaries, and he agreed to — only to surprise his aides by jumping in to support Mr. DeSantis and Mr. Kemp."
Breaking Banner
Courts have avoided refereeing between Congress and the president — Trump may change all that
President Donald Trump’s refusal to hand over records to Congress and allow executive branch employees to provide information and testimony to Congress during the impeachment battle is the strongest test yet of legal principles that over the past 200 years have not yet been fully defined by U.S. courts.
It’s not the first test: Struggles over power among the political branches predate our Constitution. The framers chose not to, and probably could not, fully resolve them.