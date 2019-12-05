Giuliani’s potential witness tampering in Ukraine is impossible to separate from Trump: Judiciary Democrat
On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) broke down how Rudy Giuliani’s misconduct in Ukraine is “inseparable” from President Donald Trump’s.
“To everyone who asks whether we are moving too quickly, I say the president’s lawyer is moving quickly to continue to ask a foreign government to cheat our elections, and doing nothing is completely off the table,” said Swalwell, who sits on the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, the two most crucial committees in the impeachment inquiry. “We have to secure our elections. We have powerful, uncontradicted evidence now. And now is the time to hold the president accountable and determine just which impeachment articles we should proceed with.”
“Take a look at part of what Giuliani is posting,” said Melber. “‘Schiff’s impeachment is a FARCE. This evidence will all be released very soon,’ he says, that supports his views. Interesting that he brings up evidence, since you well know he’s been withholding participating and providing evidence with your committees. I’ve got to tell you, Congressman, I spoke to a very seasoned attorney today who said that it looks like potential witness tampering to have him over there talking to these people that are subjects of your probe.”
“Well, we have seen from this president witness tampering, jury tampering, intimidation of witnesses. and so it’s not surprising at all,” said Swalwell. “But what we have to focus on, Ari, is that Rudy Giuliani is Donald Trump and Donald Trump is Rudy Giuliani. The president can throw many other people under the bus and distance themselves from them. He can’t do that with Rudy Giuliani. We have evidence in the Intelligence Committee report that the president told anyone who is working on Ukraine, Rudy is my guy on Ukraine, and that Rudy Giuliani has represented the people, that he is the president’s person on Ukraine. So, they’re inseparable. So, if Rudy is to be held to account, that means the president has to be held to account.”
Mississippi Republican who lost to Democrat by 14 votes files request for state House to void the election and declare her the winner
On Thursday, Mississippi Today reported that state Rep. Ashley Henley, who lost her bid for re-election to Democrat Hester Jackson-McCray by just 14 votes, has filed a request for the GOP-controlled state legislature to overturn the results of the election and seat Henley for another term.
Henley cites what she claims are several irregularities in voter signature collection, and ballots that are "unaccounted for/missing."
Jackson-McCray has dismissed Henley's challenge as nonsense. “Elections are elections. It's not a guaranteed position. Anybody could come along and beat you. I just beat you fair and square. Hard work just beat you this time. She has the right to go through the technicalities, but I think if people read this notice she’s putting out, it looks like she's arguing that her own party didn’t manage the election right. The election was run by Republicans. The DeSoto County election commissioners are Republicans. The Secretary of State is a Republican."
Trump’s campaign manager mocked for proudly sharing poll that suggests Dems will keep the House in 2020
On Thursday, President Donald Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale posted a poll that was meant to warn Democrats off of their impeachment efforts, by showing how it was hurting their prospects in a competitive House race.
Specifically, the "confidential" poll showed freshman Rep. Kendra Horn (R-OK) down seven points against a generic Republican, and impeachment opposed 52 percent to 45 percent:
Nancy Pelosi is marching members of her caucus off the plank and into the abyss.
Impeachment is killing her freshman members and polling proves it.
Two House Democrats push a clever plan that calls Republicans’ bluff on their Biden attacks
Democratic Reps. Katie Porter of California and Max Rose of New York introduced a clever plan this week that will expose whether Republicans’ criticisms of former Vice President Joe Biden in the Ukraine scandal reflect good faith — or if, as many assume, they are just a shameful distraction and a bluff.
The lawmakers announced a bill on Wednesday called the Transparency in Executive Branch Officials’ Finances Act. It has two key components:First, it would require all politically appointed executive branch officials, as well as the president and the vice president, to “disclose any positions they or any members of their extended families hold with foreign-owned businesses, any intellectual property they own that is protected or enforced by a foreign country, and whether any members of their families have stakes in companies that engage in significant foreign business dealings.”Second, it will “require the President and Vice President to disclose their tax returns for the previous five taxable years and prohibit political appointees from accepting payments from foreign entities.”
What’s clever about the proposal is that it latches on to two important issues, creating a wedge for Republicans. As part of the GOP’s defense of President Donald Trump in the Ukraine scandal, Republicans have argued that the president’s patently corrupt efforts to get a foreign country to investigate Biden, a political rival, were legitimate because the former vice president’s son created a conflict of interest by taking part in business in Ukraine.