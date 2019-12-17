Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP congressman breaks ranks: Giuliani’s Ukraine involvement ‘disturbing’ — and Bolton and Mulvaney should testify

Published

15 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) broke ranks with his party on several anti-impeachment narratives in conversation with CNN reporter Jim Sciutto.

Rooney, according to Sciutto, said that the ongoing efforts by President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani to interfere in Ukraine are “extremely disturbing” — and that Senate Republicans should “definitely” accept Democratic demands for testimony from White House officials like former National Security Adviser John Bolton and chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also pushed back on the insinuation by the president and his allies that Ukraine was working behind the scenes to try to block Trump from being elected, saying “No intel people … have corroborated any Ukraine influence in the 2016 election.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP congressman breaks ranks: Giuliani’s Ukraine involvement ‘disturbing’ — and Bolton and Mulvaney should testify

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) broke ranks with his party on several anti-impeachment narratives in conversation with CNN reporter Jim Sciutto.

Rooney, according to Sciutto, said that the ongoing efforts by President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani to interfere in Ukraine are "extremely disturbing" — and that Senate Republicans should "definitely" accept Democratic demands for testimony from White House officials like former National Security Adviser John Bolton and chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

He also pushed back on the insinuation by the president and his allies that Ukraine was working behind the scenes to try to block Trump from being elected, saying "No intel people ... have corroborated any Ukraine influence in the 2016 election."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet pounds ‘disgraced dirtbag’ Giuliani for rambling Twitter attack on Yovanovitch

Published

41 mins ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani fought back after an article in The New Yorker revealed he personally wanted fired Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch "out of the way":

Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine. She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump stomps over good poll numbers by whining about ‘phony’ investigations

Published

49 mins ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump boasted about new poll numbers showing him leading his Democratic rivals despite his likely impeachment.

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll found the president leading his top Democratic rivals, and Trump crowed about the numbers and lobbed new attacks on his critics.

"The new USA Today Poll, just out, has me leading all of the Democrat contenders," Trump tweeted. "That’s hard to believe since the Fake News & 3 year Scams and Witch Hunts, as phony as they are, just never seem to end. The American people are smart. They see the great economy, & everything else!"

Continue Reading
 
 