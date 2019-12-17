GOP congressman breaks ranks: Giuliani’s Ukraine involvement ‘disturbing’ — and Bolton and Mulvaney should testify

On Tuesday, Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) broke ranks with his party on several anti-impeachment narratives in conversation with CNN reporter Jim Sciutto.

Rooney, according to Sciutto, said that the ongoing efforts by President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani to interfere in Ukraine are “extremely disturbing” — and that Senate Republicans should “definitely” accept Democratic demands for testimony from White House officials like former National Security Adviser John Bolton and chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

He also pushed back on the insinuation by the president and his allies that Ukraine was working behind the scenes to try to block Trump from being elected, saying “No intel people … have corroborated any Ukraine influence in the 2016 election.”