Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP group to run ad on Fox News demanding Trump allow Giuliani and Pompeo to testify

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, longtime GOP strategist and Never Trump conservative Bill Kristol announced that the group “Republicans for the Rule of Law” will be airing an ad on Fox News Monday, putting pressure on Trump and Senate Republicans to allow testimony from the president’s key allies in the impeachment trial.

Witnesses they are demanding testify include Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the national Fox News ad spot, the ad has already begun airing in states represented by key GOP senators.

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-GOP lawmaker urges Pelosi to hold up impeachment to put a ‘spotlight’ on McConnell and drag him down

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 28, 2019

By

Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy" on Saturday morning, former Rep. Dave Jolly (R-FL) urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to hold up Donald Trump's impeachment trial saying it will keep a spotlight on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his attempts to rig it in favor of the president.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, Jolly said dragging out the trial hurts both the president and McConnell.

"Imean, he [Trump] wants the show, because the show will excite his base and honestly allow Donald Trump to continue to put the spotlight on Joe Biden and on Hunter Biden which politically works for Donald Trump," Jolly explained before noting that McConnell is trying to "rig" the trial.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Philippines president bans two U.S. senators from entering the country

Published

37 mins ago

on

December 28, 2019

By

On Saturday, The Daily Beast reported that Rodrigo Duterte, the autocratic strongman president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, plans to ban U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) from entering his country — and is threatening to place further restrictions on American entry.

This comes as Leahy and Durbin added a provision into the 2020 budget bill that would ban entry of Philippine nationals involved in the imprisonment of Leila de Lima, a dissident of the Duterte government who was imprisoned.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet skewers ‘nutbag in chief’ Trump for tweet attacking California and New York: ‘Dude, just golf today’

Published

59 mins ago

on

December 28, 2019

By

On Saturday, President Donald Trump tweeted a random attack on the states of New York and California, demanding that their governors call him and "politely" ask him to fix their "TREMENDOUS Homeless problems."

California and New York must do something about their TREMENDOUS Homeless problems. They are setting records! If their Governors can’t handle the situation, which they should be able to do very easily, they must call and “politely” ask for help. Would be so easy with competence!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

Continue Reading
 
 