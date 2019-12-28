GOP group to run ad on Fox News demanding Trump allow Giuliani and Pompeo to testify

On Saturday, longtime GOP strategist and Never Trump conservative Bill Kristol announced that the group “Republicans for the Rule of Law” will be airing an ad on Fox News Monday, putting pressure on Trump and Senate Republicans to allow testimony from the president’s key allies in the impeachment trial.

Witnesses they are demanding testify include Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

In addition to the national Fox News ad spot, the ad has already begun airing in states represented by key GOP senators.

Watch below:

"The witnesses must testify." This ad from Republicans for the Rule of Law is up in the states of key GOP senators; it will run on Fox nationally Monday. pic.twitter.com/eXUdnSBymr — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 28, 2019