GOP lawmaker scrambles for excuses after being cornered with McConnell’s promise to rig Trump impeachment

On CNN Saturday, anchor Martin Savidge confronted Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), one of Trump’s biggest defenders on cable television, about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s claim that he was “coordinating” the impeachment strategy with the White House.

“Where is the impartiality there?” asked Savidge. “And it has to be a concern because, as you point out, you are an attorney and you would be worried if a member of the jury had already stated how they were going to consider.”

“Yeah, we heard those comments yesterday, as everyone did,” said Johnson. “You know, I’ve actually talked about this with some of my Democrat [sic] colleagues, those who are very much in favor of impeachment. I said isn’t it a fair description of what he said? The way I heard that, Mitch McConnell is talking about the scheduling of the trial, what length of trial or what would be involved with that, with the White House, which is not unprecedented. That’s what happened in the Clinton proceedings as well, they coordinated with the White House on scheduling. I don’t think he’s talking about the merits of the case. I think he’s talking about how long will be allowed for this to go forward so I don’t think there’s anything inappropriate about that.”

“So you see it different than a juror who’s made up their mind?” said Savidge.

“I think that’s a fair representation of those comments,” said Johnson. “Democrats hear it differently, of course. They interpret it differently. But I think it would be up to Mitch McConnell to explain further what he meant and i’m sure he’ll do that in the days ahead.”

In fact, Johnson’s claim that McConnell wasn’t discussing the merits of the case is false. In the same Fox News interview, McConnell also boasted that “there is no chance the President is going to be removed from office” — which leaves no ambiguity about whether McConnell’s “coordination” is over scheduling or merits.

Watch below: