GOP lawmaker short circuits when confronted with basic facts about Trump’s actions

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) on Friday went into deep denial when CNN’s Manu Raju asked her if she thought it was appropriate for President Donald Trump to ask the head of a foreign government to launch an investigation into his rivals.

During an interview with Raju, the CNN reporter asked the Republican lawmaker, “Why is it ever OK for an American president to ask a foreign power to investigate a political rival?”

Lesko responded by completely denying Trump had ever done such a thing.

“He didn’t!” she replied. “He didn’t do that.”

“He did ask Zelensky,” Raju informed her.

“He did not do that,” Lesko insisted.

In fact, Trump literally asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “look into” Biden’s work in pushing the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor at a time when his son, Hunter Biden, was on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

However, Biden’s actions were part of American government policy at the time and there is no evidence that the former vice president got the prosecutor fired to protect his son.