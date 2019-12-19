GOP lawmaker squirms when CNN’s Sciutto asks about Rudy Giuliani’s work with KGB-trained operatives

Things got uncomfortable for Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) when CNN’s Jim Sciutto asked him about Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s work with shady Ukrainians.

During the interview, Sciutto showed Johnson a photo of Giuliani with one of his Ukrainian contacts and informed Johnson that the man is “member of the Ukrainian parliament, pro-Russian, who trained with the KGB.”

“Is this a reliable source of information for investigating a U.S. citizen and a former vice president?” Sciutto asked Johnson.

“I don’t know anything about that,” Johnson said. “That’s the first I’ve heard of it. Rudy Giuliani is a private citizen and can travel wherever he wants and investigate whatever he was. We also heard he was in Ukraine to film a documentary — I don’t know.”

Sciutto pressed him about whether it was a good idea for the president’s attorney to be working with a KGB-trained operative to damage the president’s political opponents, and Johnson changed the subject.

“Okay, that really doesn’t have much to do with what we’re doing here,” he replied. “Last night was an absolute tragedy! I think Mitch McConnell was right in his comments this morning that the Democrats have opened a Pandora’s box!”

Watch the video below.