GOP ridiculed for hyping Ohio anti-impeachment protest — and only a handful of Trump supporters showed

Published

8 mins ago

on

The official Twitter of account of the Republican National Committee was buried in mockery after hyping up a video of anti-impeachment protesters in Youngstown, Ohio, where it appears only a handful of people showed up.

According to the tweet, “Ohioans are sick and tired of the Democrats’ impeachment charade. It’s time to STOP THE MADNESS!”

However, in the video from WKBN, which can be seen below, few people chose to show up for the cameras.

As one commenter noted with tongue-in-cheek, “Thought Ohio had a few more people than that.”

That was the general consensus in the comments.

See below:

