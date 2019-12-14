GOP ridiculed for hyping Ohio anti-impeachment protest — and only a handful of Trump supporters showed
The official Twitter of account of the Republican National Committee was buried in mockery after hyping up a video of anti-impeachment protesters in Youngstown, Ohio, where it appears only a handful of people showed up.
According to the tweet, “Ohioans are sick and tired of the Democrats’ impeachment charade. It’s time to STOP THE MADNESS!”
However, in the video from WKBN, which can be seen below, few people chose to show up for the cameras.
As one commenter noted with tongue-in-cheek, “Thought Ohio had a few more people than that.”
That was the general consensus in the comments.
See below:
Ohioans are sick and tired of the Democrats’ impeachment charade.
It’s time to STOP THE MADNESS! pic.twitter.com/9knlMOtyFu
— GOP (@GOP) December 14, 2019
Announcer: “The video department was angry that the wide angle lens they ordered hadn’t arrived in time to film the big rally. Lucky for them, they didn’t need it.”
— fact (@FindAClearTruth) December 14, 2019
Thought Ohio had a few more people than that.
— Steve (@SteveForBlue) December 14, 2019
They all came in the same Fiat.
— Radioactive Dinosaur (@JeffSaysStuff2) December 14, 2019
I think I saw more people in Starbucks this morning when I got my coffee.
— GeneralAmayaForThePeople (@MelaKatie) December 14, 2019
Wow, I hope there are enough police to manage the crowds….
— Seeking Justice (@combienDUtemps) December 14, 2019
🤣 Maybe even a ten of people.
— Karl Meyer (@KarlFMeyer) December 14, 2019
Awww that's adorable..and afterwards did they all share a table at McDonald's
— Night Mists 🌜🌃🎭🎑🌌🎑🎭🌃🌛 (@Nitemists) December 14, 2019
Ok, dozens is a big exaggeration here but you get the idea pic.twitter.com/CBwEQO7LE5
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) December 14, 2019
Well, there you have it.
17 Ohioans have spoken.
Cancel the impeachment. pic.twitter.com/ONrHgG6rG4
— In a world full of Heathers, I'm a Veronica… (@TheLegitRebecca) December 14, 2019
That’s even worse if they can’t even stage something more convincing then that.
— Alanna Jones (@pootylovin) December 14, 2019
That's barely one Ohioan.
— Concerned Citizen (@politicsbos) December 14, 2019
"There are about twelve people here right now, at one time there were closer to two dozen…" pic.twitter.com/Ct5c7jyjOF
— Kristin Karnitz (@KristinKarnitz) December 14, 2019
There are couples of them! Couples!
— Suzu (@suzuhiggins) December 14, 2019
Wow. That protest is even smaller than Trump's hands.
— Kamala Harris is correct: #DudeGottaGo (@MBBrownSF3) December 14, 2019
Barely even an elementary school soccer team.
— JZmayhem (@zzyzyvasmay) December 14, 2019
Greta wins with crowd size. pic.twitter.com/TODDUu0z5o
— jeanniecw 💙🏳️🌈✌️🌎 (@jeannieSCV) December 14, 2019
2020 Election
GOP ridiculed for hyping Ohio anti-impeachment protest –and only a handful of Trump supporters showed
The official Twitter of account of the Republican National Committee was buried in mockery after hyping up a video of anti-impeachment protesters in Youngstown, Ohio, where it appears only a handful of people showed up.
According to the tweet, "Ohioans are sick and tired of the Democrats’ impeachment charade. It’s time to STOP THE MADNESS!"
However, in the video from WKBN, which can be seen below, few people chose to show up for the cameras.
As one commenter noted with tongue-in-cheek, "Thought Ohio had a few more people than that."
That was the general consensus in the comments.
2020 Election
McConnell bluntly defends working with Trump to undermine impeachment: ‘We’re on the same side’
Speaking in Kentucky on Friday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blithely blew off concerns about coordinating with Donald Trump's White House on how to handle the president's defense in the expected impeachment trial.
One day after admitting on Fox News that he was working hand-in-hand with the White House on impeachment tactics, McConnell was very blunt about his motivations when asked about his admission.
In a clip shared by MSNBC, the Senate leader was pressed about his plans.
"You told Sean Hannity last night you were coordinating with the White House when it comes to impeachment. Why is that appropriate?" McConnell was asked.
2020 Election
We should look closely at Britain’s decision to elect a man so renowned for his untrustworthiness
In previous British elections, to say that trust was the main issue would have meant simply that trust is the trump card – whichever leader or party could secure most trust would win. Now, the emerging question about trust is whether it even matters anymore.
This is at least partly because Brexit has deepened the crisis of trust. The 2019 election was always going to be about Brexit – and not only because some people would vote according to where they stood on the matter. It was also because the emotional turbulence initiated by the 2016 referendum continues to dominate national politics in a more general way.