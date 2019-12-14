GOP ridiculed for hyping Ohio anti-impeachment protest — and only a handful of Trump supporters showed

The official Twitter of account of the Republican National Committee was buried in mockery after hyping up a video of anti-impeachment protesters in Youngstown, Ohio, where it appears only a handful of people showed up.

According to the tweet, “Ohioans are sick and tired of the Democrats’ impeachment charade. It’s time to STOP THE MADNESS!”

However, in the video from WKBN, which can be seen below, few people chose to show up for the cameras.

As one commenter noted with tongue-in-cheek, “Thought Ohio had a few more people than that.”

That was the general consensus in the comments.

See below:

Ohioans are sick and tired of the Democrats’ impeachment charade. It’s time to STOP THE MADNESS! pic.twitter.com/9knlMOtyFu — GOP (@GOP) December 14, 2019

Announcer: “The video department was angry that the wide angle lens they ordered hadn’t arrived in time to film the big rally. Lucky for them, they didn’t need it.” — fact (@FindAClearTruth) December 14, 2019

Thought Ohio had a few more people than that. — Steve (@SteveForBlue) December 14, 2019

They all came in the same Fiat. — Radioactive Dinosaur (@JeffSaysStuff2) December 14, 2019

I think I saw more people in Starbucks this morning when I got my coffee. — GeneralAmayaForThePeople (@MelaKatie) December 14, 2019

Wow, I hope there are enough police to manage the crowds…. — Seeking Justice (@combienDUtemps) December 14, 2019

🤣 Maybe even a ten of people. — Karl Meyer (@KarlFMeyer) December 14, 2019

Awww that's adorable..and afterwards did they all share a table at McDonald's — Night Mists 🌜🌃🎭🎑🌌🎑🎭🌃🌛 (@Nitemists) December 14, 2019

Ok, dozens is a big exaggeration here but you get the idea pic.twitter.com/CBwEQO7LE5 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) December 14, 2019

Well, there you have it.

17 Ohioans have spoken.

Cancel the impeachment. pic.twitter.com/ONrHgG6rG4 — In a world full of Heathers, I'm a Veronica… (@TheLegitRebecca) December 14, 2019

That’s even worse if they can’t even stage something more convincing then that. — Alanna Jones (@pootylovin) December 14, 2019

That's barely one Ohioan. — Concerned Citizen (@politicsbos) December 14, 2019

"There are about twelve people here right now, at one time there were closer to two dozen…" pic.twitter.com/Ct5c7jyjOF — Kristin Karnitz (@KristinKarnitz) December 14, 2019

There are couples of them! Couples! — Suzu (@suzuhiggins) December 14, 2019

Wow. That protest is even smaller than Trump's hands. — Kamala Harris is correct: #DudeGottaGo (@MBBrownSF3) December 14, 2019

Barely even an elementary school soccer team. — JZmayhem (@zzyzyvasmay) December 14, 2019

Greta wins with crowd size. pic.twitter.com/TODDUu0z5o — jeanniecw 💙🏳️‍🌈✌️🌎 (@jeannieSCV) December 14, 2019