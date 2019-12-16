GOP’s Carly Fiorina calls Trump impeachment ‘vital’ to preserve democracy

Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The former Hewlett-Packard CEO and former GOP candidate told CNN’s “Boss Files with Poppy Harlow” that Trump’s conduct was impeachable and should carry consequences to preserve democracy.

“I think it is vital that he be impeached,” Fiorina said.

“Some of this conduct, like publicly berating a decorated war veteran who shows up in response to a lawfully issued subpoena of Congress, I think that conduct is not just unbecoming, I think it’s destructive to our republic,” Fiorina added.

Fiorina, who says she voted for Trump in 2016 and would consider backing him again next year, wasn’t sure whether the president should be removed from office.

“This close to an election, I don’t know,” she said.