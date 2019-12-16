GOP’s Carly Fiorina calls Trump impeachment ‘vital’ to preserve democracy
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The former Hewlett-Packard CEO and former GOP candidate told CNN’s “Boss Files with Poppy Harlow” that Trump’s conduct was impeachable and should carry consequences to preserve democracy.
“I think it is vital that he be impeached,” Fiorina said.
“Some of this conduct, like publicly berating a decorated war veteran who shows up in response to a lawfully issued subpoena of Congress, I think that conduct is not just unbecoming, I think it’s destructive to our republic,” Fiorina added.
Fiorina, who says she voted for Trump in 2016 and would consider backing him again next year, wasn’t sure whether the president should be removed from office.
“This close to an election, I don’t know,” she said.
Breaking Banner
Ex-GOP lawmaker demands Mitt Romney break his silence and stand up for a fair Senate impeachment process
On Monday, former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) tweeted that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) needs to break his silence and take a position on the effort by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to suppress evidence and witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial to protect President Donald Trump:
Mitt Romney needs to come out publicly for a fair impeachment trial. Today.
— David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) December 16, 2019
Commentary
Republicans don’t even pretend to care about laws now — what they unleash next could be really ugly
In the past, despite their differences, our political leaders were in agreement that to at least preserve the ideals behind our democratic system it was important to pay lip service to the spirit of the law. For instance, during the Iraq war, the Bush administration committed war crimes. But officials didn't come right out and say, "Yes, we torture people. What are you going to do about it?" There were consequences to openly defying the law, which they knew could get quite serious down the road. They understood that to openly endorse war crimes was to let an ugly, dangerous genie out of the bottle. So they claimed it wasn't actually torture and pretended that they believed torture was wrong, insisting they would never do such a thing.
Breaking Banner
Internet mocks Trump for rebranding the GOP as the ‘United Republican Party’ in jumbled anti-impeachment rant
On Monday, President Donald Trump's rant against the impeachment investigation appeared to rebrand the GOP as the "United Republican Party," which is not the Republican Party's name.
READ THE TRANSCRIPTS! The Impeachment Hoax is the greatest con job in the history of American politics! The Fake News Media, and their partner, the Democrat Party, are working overtime to make life for the United Republican Party, and all it stands for, as difficult as possible!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2019