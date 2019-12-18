Quantcast
GOP’s Debbie Lesko raked over the coals for whining impeachment ‘tearing families apart’

1 min ago

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) gave a loud and lengthy defense of President Donald Trump as the House debates impeachment, and social media users reacted negatively.

The Arizona Republican compared Democrats to her abusive former husband, and complained that they were breaking up families by impeaching the president over his corrupt actions toward Ukraine.

Lindsey Graham: ‘I’m not going to entertain calling witnesses’ in Trump’s Senate trial

1 min ago

December 18, 2019

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) insisted on Wednesday that he will not call any witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Graham made the remarks as the U.S. House of Representatives was debating articles of impeachment.

"I’m not going to entertain calling witnesses that the president wants and I’m not going to entertain calling witnesses that [Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)] wants," Graham reportedly said, according to CBS correspondent Alan He.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman @LindseyGrahamSC: “ I’m not going to entertain calling witnesses that the president wants and I’m not going to entertain calling witnesses that Schumer wants.”

‘Will go down in history as worst Speaker!’ Trump seethes at Pelosi as impeachment debate hits House floor

19 mins ago

December 18, 2019

President Donald Trump on Wednesday seethed at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the debate over his impeachment reached the floor of the House of Representatives.

Specifically, the president grew angry upon learning that Pelosi would not bother to read the unhinged letter he wrote to her ahead of the debate.

"Will go down in history as worst Speaker," Trump raged on Twitter. "Already thrown out once!"

Will go down in history as worst Speaker. Already thrown out once! https://t.co/Q6N2EVlp9j

New York charges against Paul Manafort tossed by state judge

36 mins ago

December 18, 2019

State charges were thrown out against Paul Manafort, making a presidential pardon less complicated.

A New York Supreme Court judge dismissed an indictment against Manafort on mortgage fraud and more than a dozen other state felonies, which was brought by Manhattan district attorney Cy Vance, reported the New York Times.

Justice Maxwell Wiley tossed the indictment, ruling the charges had violated the legal principle of double jeopardy after Manafort's conviction on similar charges in Virginia.

