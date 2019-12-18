GOP’s Debbie Lesko raked over the coals for whining impeachment ‘tearing families apart’

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) gave a loud and lengthy defense of President Donald Trump as the House debates impeachment, and social media users reacted negatively.

The Arizona Republican compared Democrats to her abusive former husband, and complained that they were breaking up families by impeaching the president over his corrupt actions toward Ukraine.

Republicans are mustering so much fake outrage over impeachment. They utter "facts" that are opinions. Rep. Debbie Lesko's performance on the House floor was cringeworthy. Yelling does not turn lies into truth. pic.twitter.com/JZVkFu4au9 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 18, 2019

Lesko comparing the Democrats to an abusive husband when they are impeaching a president who has been accused of rape, hung out with pedophiles, and has openly expressed a love of sexual harassment, is WILD. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) December 18, 2019

Rep. Debbie Lesko: "I belive this is the most unfair politcially rigged process that I have ever seen in my life. There is no proof that the President committed an impeachable offense." “Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups.”

― George Carlin — American Tragedy (@AmericanTraged9) December 18, 2019

Defending Trump and slamming impeachment, @DebbieLesko accuses Democrats of "tearing families apart." Trump has torn many immigrant families apart with his harsh immigration policy, supported strongly by Republicans like Lesko. #ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/WSywPIbn3t — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 18, 2019

Did Debbie Lesko seriously just accuse the Democrats of "tearing families apart?" No no. That was you guys! And you put them all in cages!#ImpeachmentDay — Caylen Duke (@CaylenDuke) December 18, 2019

Is Debbie Lesko the best Arizona has to offer? 🤮 🤢. — Lou (@Louba07) December 18, 2019

I bet Lesko complains to no less than 2 restaurant managers a day. — Kick (@ErnspigerX) December 18, 2019

Lesko: "I'm an abuse survivor. Trump is a victim!" Really? Trump: "Grab 'em by the pus*y."#ImpeachTrump #Impeachmas — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) December 18, 2019

Lesko says dems are ripping families apart while the @Gop literally rips families apart at the border and throws kids in cages. This is about right and wrong, did trump abuse his power? It's just that simple. He did, Period. — Russell Foster for Congress (TX-04) (@RussellFosterTX) December 18, 2019

I refuse to believe Debbie Lesko is an actual representative. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 18, 2019

Debbie Lesko was married to an abusive man and still doesn't recognize one running our country?? 🤔 — Indelible One (@jul_woo) December 18, 2019

So Congresswomen Debbie Lesko was married to a abusive husband but thinks Trumpnutz is a great President ? She is more batshitter crazy than Michele Bachmann. — JFKFAN🇺🇲 (@therealJFKFAN) December 18, 2019

Lesko charging Democrats are tearing families apart. Maybe not the best imagery for her to evoke as a Republican during the Trump administration. Just sayin. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) December 18, 2019

No, that's not passion, Debbie Lesko.

That's an emotional trainwreck.

Go home.

I tune out from screamers.#ImpeachmentDay #TrumpImpeachment — Mama Gaia (@GaiaNYC) December 18, 2019