GOP’s Doug Collins rambles incoherently after being questioned at impeachment rules hearing
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) offered a loud and flailing defense of President Donald Trump ahead of a House vote on impeachment.
The Georgia Republican was asked whether he agreed with Trump’s claim that his call to Ukraine’s president was “perfect,” and Collins uncorked a whirling defense.
“There was nothing wrong with the call,” Collins began, before abruptly spinning away. “When you look at it again — frankly, the last — the problem we’re having now is exactly the last 15 minutes of this. Great oratory on a lot of things that mean nothing to this impeachment.”
“We get down to the bottom line here,” he continued. “I’ll let him answer that question and I’ll get back to it later. Everything that’s been thrown out here is exactly what the problem we’ve had in the discussion and this — we’ve proven the facts. We’ve talked about the law, the law wasn’t broken, they didn’t put it in the Constitution. I can yell on both of them. I can talk about both of them.”
“The problem we have here is, this is the very problem we have,” Collins concluded.
Jamie Raskin shoots down GOP anti-impeachment arguments one by one at impeachment hearing
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Tuesday make an impassioned speech before the House Rules Committee in which he shot down Republican arguments against impeaching President Donald Trump.
Raskin started off by debunking the argument that the president cannot be impeached because the articles of impeachment issued against him do not explicitly say that he broke the law.
"We are not criminal prosecutors prosecuting a criminal defendant in court to send to jail," he said. "That's not what we're doing. We're members of Congress. We're working to protect the country against a president who is committing high crimes and misdemeanors -- that is, constitutional offenses against the people of the country."
Here’s how we can end the Trump nightmare
The American dream means different things to different people. One thing I consistently find is that the closer a person is to the immigrant experience, the more they appreciate what America has to offer. These people, in turn, tend to be more protective of the promise of America.
That is certainly the case when it comes to Karine Jean-Pierre, an MSNBC contributor, veteran of the Obama White House and author of the new book, “Moving Forward: A Story of Hope, Hard Work, and the Promise of America.” Jean-Pierre, who joined me recently for "Salon Talks," is herself an immigrant who came to America at age five. Her story is truly the American dream come to life — at least for some. Her father drove a cab and her mother was a caregiver to the elderly. Jean-Pierre came to this country speaking no English and went on to graduate from an Ivy League school. Later, she worked for elected officials and various political campaigns, including Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign and the Obama administration. Her success did not come easy. It demanded a dogged work ethic and even surviving a suicide attempt, which grew out of the emotional challenges of going public about being gay.