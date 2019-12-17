GOP’s Doug Collins rambles incoherently after being questioned at impeachment rules hearing

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) offered a loud and flailing defense of President Donald Trump ahead of a House vote on impeachment.

The Georgia Republican was asked whether he agreed with Trump’s claim that his call to Ukraine’s president was “perfect,” and Collins uncorked a whirling defense.

“There was nothing wrong with the call,” Collins began, before abruptly spinning away. “When you look at it again — frankly, the last — the problem we’re having now is exactly the last 15 minutes of this. Great oratory on a lot of things that mean nothing to this impeachment.”

“We get down to the bottom line here,” he continued. “I’ll let him answer that question and I’ll get back to it later. Everything that’s been thrown out here is exactly what the problem we’ve had in the discussion and this — we’ve proven the facts. We’ve talked about the law, the law wasn’t broken, they didn’t put it in the Constitution. I can yell on both of them. I can talk about both of them.”

“The problem we have here is, this is the very problem we have,” Collins concluded.