GOP’s Doug Collins ripped for ‘loud and annoying’ Trump defense in impeachment hearing

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) vociferously defended President Donald Trump from impeachment in a loud opening statement, and social media users ridiculed his strident speaking style.

The Georgia Republican argued that Democrats were impeaching Trump simply because they don’t like him, and he argued the economy was too strong to remove the president.

Rep Collins offering “a good economy” as a defense to presidential bribery sounds a lot like the defense that “the trains are running on time.” — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 9, 2019

Todaywhatwe’resupposedtogetwhatwasgonnacomewas mycolleaguesonthemajorityhadBobMuelleranditdidn’tworksotheybroughtBobMuellerandguesswhatthemovieversionandboyhowdythereain’tnothingandmycolleaguesthinkthatthere’sstuffherebutboyhowdyIdunnoIdunno — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 9, 2019

If Republicans care so much about fact witnesses why won’t they ensure that Mulvaney, Pompeo and President Trump sit before the committee? — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) December 9, 2019

If this was all “about the clock & the calendar” as GOP Rep Collins says, Democrats would not be impeaching Trump, which would lead to his replacement with Pence, a far more palatable GOP candidate in 2020 for moderate voters. This is clearly about country & duty, not politics. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 9, 2019

It’s almost laughable that Doug Collins seems to think that being loud equates to truth or basic logic.#ImpeachmentHearings — Shaun Riaz Latte (@shaun_riaz) December 9, 2019

I think Doug Collins’ strategy is to be so annoying that people will have to turn off their radio. — ZB (@ZCDB39) December 9, 2019

The Republicans are now interrupting each other’s interruptions. — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 9, 2019

Listening to Republicans like Doug Collins go on and on with false claims of unfairness is really rich considering all the crap they and McConnell pulled during the Obama years.#Impeachmenthearing — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) December 9, 2019

It’s tough listening to Doug Collins without throwing something at my TV. The man is so annoying that it hurts. #ImpeachmentHearing — Brian Le Mec (@Dalmatio) December 9, 2019

Doug Collins wants to know what he can do to send you home in a new Ford Fiesta today. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) December 9, 2019

Rep Collins is playin’ the tired ol’ “A President can’t commit impeachable offenses if the economy’s good” defense. Idiot. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) December 9, 2019

Why is it that grown men think that talking loud, almost yelling will make them be taken more seriously than talking in a normal voice? Actually it makes them sound less serious Like Mr. Collins today. — Peggy Topham (@Pegtopm) December 9, 2019

I swear, every time I hear Doug Collins speak, I expect him to start yelling, “These boys is miscegenated!” — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) December 9, 2019

My colleague Rep. Collins wants to know what the “famous phrase from this impeachment” will be — like Nixon’s “what did the president know, and when did he know it?” That’s easy. “I would like you to do us a favor though.” #DefendOurDemocracy #ImpeachmentHearings — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) December 9, 2019

Collins is possibly more annoying than Nunes… Who voted for these idiots?

Blind loyalty is dangerous….#ImpeachmentHearings — GurlwithGun (@GurlwithGun) December 9, 2019

Collins is railing about the fact Schiff is not at these hearings. Schiff is not a member of the Judiciary committee. Was he expected to attend? — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) December 9, 2019

Collins accuses Democrats of always accusing the President of doing something wrong. Well, he’s almost always doing something wrong: Travel ban

Family separations

Self-enrichment

Apologizing for autocrats

Revealing intelligence

Lying about crowd size, hurricanes, health — Mieke Eoyang (@MiekeEoyang) December 9, 2019

Doug Collins is the Gym Jordan of Louie Gohmerts. — (@dumptrump33) December 9, 2019

What’s funny about Collins saying how awful it is that people don’t view Trump as a “legitimate president” is that trump spent years pushing a false conspiracy that Obama was not a legitimate president over the racist Birther conspiracy — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) December 9, 2019

House Judiciary Ranking member Doug Collins opens the impeachment hearing, criticizing the process as a “focus group impeachment.” “A focus group impeachment says, you know, we really aren’t working with good facts but we need a PR move.” https://t.co/GoMgM0iPav pic.twitter.com/D2BNVcIvjA — ABC News (@ABC) December 9, 2019