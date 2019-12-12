Quantcast
GOP’s Louie Gohmert shredded for spewing out a ‘nonsense’ definition of crime during impeachment hearing

1 min ago

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) insisted that President Donald Trump couldn’t have committed a crime because Ukraine hadn’t realized it was the victim of a shakedown scheme.

The Texas Republican, a former prosecutor and judge, claimed he had never sent anyone to prison without the victim realizing they had been the victim of a crime, and social media users swiftly fact-checked his claim — which wasn’t even an accurate assessment of the impeachment evidence.

“Having been a prosecutor, I’ve defended some cases, I’ve been a judge, i have sent a lot of people to prison,” Gohmert said. “But I have never sent someone to prison where the victim didn’t know or figure out that they were a victim. That’s extraordinary to hear, that you can commit a crime like bribery or theft or — and the victim never knows, never figures out there’s a victim. I’ve never sent anybody to prison when the victim didn’t know they were a victim.”

Witnesses have testified that Ukrainian officials were concerned that military aid had been paused while Trump sought an investigation of his rival Joe Biden, and that package was released after the whistleblower complaint was reported to Congress.

6 mins ago

December 12, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is often vilified in right-wing media for coming out in favor of an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump — and right-wing media personalities often mock her for describing the inquiry as a "solemn" moment in U.S. history. But presidential historian Jon Meacham defended the House speaker during a Wednesday night appearance on MSNBC's "Hardball," stressing that she has legitimate concerns about Trump conducting him himself like a "monarch."

33 mins ago

December 12, 2019

President Donald Trump was watching the impeachment proceedings Thursday morning, if his tweets are any indication. Despite multiple Democrats speaking in the morning session, Trump attacked only two women of color in his tweet: Reps. Veronica Escobar and Sheila Jackson Lee, both from Texas.

"Dems Veronica Escobar and Jackson Lee purposely misquoted my call," Trump claimed in his tweet. "I said I want you to do us (our Country!) a favor, not me a favor. They know that but decided to LIE in order to make a fraudulent point! Very sad."

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1205150488280350720

35 mins ago

December 12, 2019

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) stood her ground at an impeachment hearing on Thursday after Republicans tried to derail her arguments in favor of removing President Donald Trump.

Jayapal began her remarks by pointing out that Florida Republican Matt Gaetz was wrong to suggest that President Donald Trump was invested in Ukraine's fight against Russia.

"Why then did he decide he was so concerned about 'corruption' that he was not going to release military aid?" Jayapal said, prompting Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio to demand that she yield the floor.

"I am not yielding!" Jayapal exclaimed. "I am not yielding. I am not yielding."

