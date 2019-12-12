GOP’s Louie Gohmert shredded for spewing out a ‘nonsense’ definition of crime during impeachment hearing
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) insisted that President Donald Trump couldn’t have committed a crime because Ukraine hadn’t realized it was the victim of a shakedown scheme.
The Texas Republican, a former prosecutor and judge, claimed he had never sent anyone to prison without the victim realizing they had been the victim of a crime, and social media users swiftly fact-checked his claim — which wasn’t even an accurate assessment of the impeachment evidence.
“Having been a prosecutor, I’ve defended some cases, I’ve been a judge, i have sent a lot of people to prison,” Gohmert said. “But I have never sent someone to prison where the victim didn’t know or figure out that they were a victim. That’s extraordinary to hear, that you can commit a crime like bribery or theft or — and the victim never knows, never figures out there’s a victim. I’ve never sent anybody to prison when the victim didn’t know they were a victim.”
Witnesses have testified that Ukrainian officials were concerned that military aid had been paused while Trump sought an investigation of his rival Joe Biden, and that package was released after the whistleblower complaint was reported to Congress.
Gohmert repeats this all the time, claiming the victim didn't know.
The victim, of course, is the United States.
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 12, 2019
Hey Gohmert. WE the people know that WE’RE the victims. Trump isn’t a victim. He’s a criminal. #impeachmentDebate
— Weird huh? (@NYgrooveX) December 12, 2019
Excuse me Rep. Gohmert, the American people is the victim, and we know it #impeachmentDebate
— Brian W. Anderson (@BAjd2017) December 12, 2019
Rep. Louie Gohmert (TX-R) talking about how he's never seen someone be convicted of a crime where the victim didn't know they were a victim, and that's the most bullshit statement. I don't work in law and I can think of tons of examples where that would apply.
— Garrett Massey (@garrettmassey) December 12, 2019
Louis Gohmert asserts that you can't send someone to prison or convict someone of a crime if the victim is unaware of a crime against them.
Is he suggesting that cyberhackers can't go be sent to jail b/c people are not aware their identity was stolen??#impeachmentDebate
— C H E R I 🤩 (@CLTgirl98) December 12, 2019
Hey guys! According to Louie Gohmert, you can't actually rob a dead person's house!
Also, if a cop catches a guy who is burglarizing the house of people who aren't home, he has to let the burglar go.
It's not robbery because the victim doesn't know about it!
— Jeagan Says Tick Tock (@jemkeegs) December 12, 2019
Omg, Gohmert—a former judge—argued that “a crime is not a crime if the victim doesn’t know about it.”
I can’t even….
Embezzlers, pickpockets, and Kenyan “princes” everywhere are rejoicing at this *brilliant* legal defense.
— Ignoreland (@KoolaidUSA) December 12, 2019
So, in the law according to Gohmert, no crime was committed when JFK was assassinated because the victim had no awareness that he was a victim.
— Plumb Bob (@bob_melusky) December 12, 2019
Rep Louie Gohmert, has got to be kidding. He says he's never sent someone to jail when the victim didn't know they were a victim. Ridiculous. If someone planned to have someone killed, they are still guilty. Even if the victim didn't find out to after the fact #impeachmentDebate
— CeCe A.🎄 (@CeCeA_) December 12, 2019
#impeachmentdebate This nonsense that the Ukraine Pres didnt know he was a victim is such gas lighting. OBVIOUSLY no President who is reliant on US aid is gonna complain about the current President. I mean for fuck sake. What dumb logic. How did Gohmert become a judge. Idiot
— Razor (@AtomicCule) December 12, 2019
#Gohmert — “how can you have a crime when the victim doesn’t know they’re a victim?” A true numbnut
— Sam (@chirp_tweetin) December 12, 2019
