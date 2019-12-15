Hallmark Channel reverses course and apologies for caving to anti-LGBTQ group

The Hallmark Channel reversed course after a boycott resulted from the network caving to an anti-LGBTQ group.

On Saturday, #BoycottHallmark trended on Twitter nationwide after the network refused to show ads featuring two women kissing after being married.

On Sunday, the Hallmark Channel reversed their decision and apologized.

>> @AnaCabrera breaking the news: "The Hallmark Channel is reversing course after it had pulled an ad featuring a same-sex couple kissing at the altar. The CEO is now apologizing…" pic.twitter.com/3ZhlojgCTz — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 16, 2019