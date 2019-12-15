Quantcast
Hallmark Channel reverses course and apologies for caving to anti-LGBTQ group

Published

1 min ago

on

The Hallmark Channel reversed course after a boycott resulted from the network caving to an anti-LGBTQ group.

On Saturday, #BoycottHallmark trended on Twitter nationwide after the network refused to show ads featuring two women kissing after being married.

On Sunday, the Hallmark Channel reversed their decision and apologized.

How to take down a cult leader

December 15, 2019

Do you focus on shaming them for the damage they’re doing? Do you try to expose their lies and hypocrisies? Do you remind them of our common values? Do you try to prevail with your values? Do you try to prove that they’re factually incorrect? Do you curse them for being bad people?

Any of these moves could be useful for swaying onlookers to resist the cult, but that’s a different matter. The question here is how to cut them, making the cult and its leaders show blood.

Not once in Trump’s entire political run has he shown blood, been left speechless, stunned, or stalled. Remember Dan Quale’s face when Lloyd Benson told Dan Quayle, “You’re no John Kennedy”? (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYAZkczhdMs)  or Reagan’s “there you go again”? (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qN7gDRjTNf4) Or Chris Christys cut  Rubio over his “25 second sound bite”? (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CkdpzRDxTXU) Or the classic, Joseph McCarthy cut by Joseph Welch’s “Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last?”(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8llS0ZkLVGA)

Trump supporters believe these 10 utterly fake ‘facts’ about impeachment

December 15, 2019

As President Donald Trump's impeachment seems to be all but a forgone conclusion in the House of Representatives, the Republican Party is still desperately spinning the damning facts of the case.

At every opportunity, they lie, distract, and distort the record in a brazen attempt to cover up for Trump's misconduct in the Ukraine scandal. Unfortunately, because a major section of the news media is organized in order to promote a right-wing agenda, millions of Americans have been deluged with lies about impeachment and never offered any substantial corrective.

Blue Dog Democrat abandoned by staff after switching to GOP to defend Trump during impeachment: report

December 15, 2019

Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey was blasted after word leaked that the New Jersey Democrat would switch to the Republican Party after receiving polling showing he would lose a Democratic primary if he voted against impeaching President Donald Trump.

"Five senior aides to Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey resigned on Sunday as the lawmaker formally prepared to switch parties, stating they were “deeply saddened and disappointed by his decision," Politico reported Sunday.

