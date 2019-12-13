Quantcast
Connect with us

He ‘deserves better than to be mocked, taunted, and bullied by the commander-in-chief’: Lt. Col. Vindman lawyer to Trump

Published

34 mins ago

on

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was ripped during an Oval Office press availability Friday by President Donald Trump. The president, who never served in the military, mocked Vindman’s rank, belittling him with sarcasm as “the lieutenant colonel.”

In response to the president, Vindman’s lawyer called out the president, saying that the decorated Iraq war hero deserves better.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My client has seen war, and has sacrificed greatly for our country. He has said nothing publicly but for statements made pursuant to a subpoena. He deserves better than to be mocked, taunted, and bullied by the Commander-in-Chief,” the lawyer said according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Barney Frank unveils the slogan Democratic candidates can use to win the Senate in 2020

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Former Rep. Barney Frank suggested a slogan that Democrats could use to end the reign of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Frank suggested the slogan during a Friday appearance on MSNBC.

"The Republican electorate -- and what happens is the dynamic as the Republicans get harder and harder in this far-right Trump fealty, some people leave the Republican Party, so that means the remainder are this hardcore," Frank replied.

"Mitch McConnell is going to pay a price," he said. "And frankly, I think the way this is going to play out the Republican senators are now making the toughest choice a politician can make, between the primary and the final -- between making sure you can get renominated and the winning in November."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

He ‘deserves better than to be mocked, taunted, and bullied by the commander-in-chief’: Lt. Col. Vindman lawyer to Trump

Published

34 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was ripped during an Oval Office press availability Friday by President Donald Trump. The president, who never served in the military, mocked Vindman's rank, belittling him with sarcasm as “the lieutenant colonel."

In response to the president, Vindman's lawyer called out the president, saying that the decorated Iraq war hero deserves better.

“My client has seen war, and has sacrificed greatly for our country. He has said nothing publicly but for statements made pursuant to a subpoena. He deserves better than to be mocked, taunted, and bullied by the Commander-in-Chief,” the lawyer said according to CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving troll who attacked veteran reporter Kurt Eichenwald will plead guilty: report

Published

46 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Maryland man, John Rayne Rivello, will officially plead guilty in a Dallas, Texas court next week for intentionally attempting to cause a seizure in a former Newsweek reporter using an animated strobe image, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Continue Reading
 
 