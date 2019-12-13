He ‘deserves better than to be mocked, taunted, and bullied by the commander-in-chief’: Lt. Col. Vindman lawyer to Trump

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was ripped during an Oval Office press availability Friday by President Donald Trump. The president, who never served in the military, mocked Vindman’s rank, belittling him with sarcasm as “the lieutenant colonel.”

In response to the president, Vindman’s lawyer called out the president, saying that the decorated Iraq war hero deserves better.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My client has seen war, and has sacrificed greatly for our country. He has said nothing publicly but for statements made pursuant to a subpoena. He deserves better than to be mocked, taunted, and bullied by the Commander-in-Chief,” the lawyer said according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.