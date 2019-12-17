Here are 10 videos of protesters standing up around the country to demand Trump’s impeachment

On Tuesday, on the eve of the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, crowds gathered in every corner of the country for “Nobody Is Above The Law” rallies, in which people marched and chanted to demand the president be removed from office.

The protests were far and wide, in cities from coast to coast, many of them centered on key House and Senate offices to pressure specific members to take action.

ADVERTISEMENT

In New York City:

Trump impeachment rally in Times Square. Protestors are chanting "Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go."#NobodyIsAboveTheLaw

pic.twitter.com/jIiO1Ayw7j — Sergio Síano (@siano4progress) December 17, 2019

In Atlanta, Georgia:

ADVERTISEMENT

In Lexington, Kentucky:

ADVERTISEMENT

In Cleveland, Ohio:

ADVERTISEMENT

In Richmond, Virginia:

ADVERTISEMENT

Impeachment rally happening now in front of @timkaine’s RVA office. #ImpeachAndRemove pic.twitter.com/89sXnMNzbC — Wendy May Martin (@WendyMayMartin) December 17, 2019

In Boston, Massachusetts:

Here at the impeachment and remove rally in Boston common. We must stand up for our constitution. This is a national crisis. In the streets. pic.twitter.com/1qzT8z4qsY — Cory Alperstein (@glassedin) December 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

In West Palm Beach, Florida:

1 of 2 Out in front of Rick Scott’s office for the #impeachment vote rally here in West Palm Beach. Lively & peaceful crowd. On the left of rally is a small group of Trumpers wearing shirts like this- with trumper women cheering with them.#CantFixSomePeople pic.twitter.com/AkQaXB9bg0 — JDP (@petee224) December 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

In Lancaster, Pennsylvania:

In Columbia, South Carolina:

Impeachment rally at the South Carolina State House #ImpeachmentEve pic.twitter.com/WETbBfva2s — John Kinard (@jayaykay) December 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

In Oklahoma City:

Pro impeachment crowd along Western Ave. Was originally a rally to urge Rep. Horn to support impeachment, which she announced today she would. pic.twitter.com/nnY1vHtSTf — Ben Felder (@benfelder_okc) December 17, 2019