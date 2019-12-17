Quantcast
Here are 10 videos of protesters standing up around the country to demand Trump’s impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, on the eve of the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, crowds gathered in every corner of the country for “Nobody Is Above The Law” rallies, in which people marched and chanted to demand the president be removed from office.

The protests were far and wide, in cities from coast to coast, many of them centered on key House and Senate offices to pressure specific members to take action.

In New York City:

In Atlanta, Georgia:

In Lexington, Kentucky:

In Cleveland, Ohio:

In Richmond, Virginia:

In Boston, Massachusetts:

In West Palm Beach, Florida:

In Lancaster, Pennsylvania:

In Columbia, South Carolina:

In Oklahoma City:

