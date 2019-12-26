Here’s how Bill Barr may have inadvertently helped more voters understand the Mueller report
In an interview with Newsweek, former federal prosecutor Michael Stern explained how Attorney General Bill Barr is extensively quoted throughout the documents surrounding the Ukraine scandal. President Donald Trump even told President Volodymyr Zelensky that he should work with Barr when complying with Trump’s demand to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.
In the past weeks, Barr has defended the president by complaining that Democrats were trivializing impeachment by going after the president for the Ukraine scandal. Given the Democrats didn’t impeach the president over the ten examples of obstruction of justice outlined by Robert Mueller, it’s unclear what exactly is “trivial.”
“There were people at the time who thought maybe he should recuse himself, or maybe he can’t oversee this since there are questions about whether Barr was in on this with Donald Trump,” said MSNBC host Ali Velshi. “But when you go all the way back to the unsolicited memo that he wrote about the Russia investigation, the way he was misleading to the public about the conclusions of the Mueller investigation, and then this, does any of this come as a surprise to you?”
Stern said it didn’t shock him at all and said that Barr had become a tool for the president.
“In fact, Bill Barr has single-handedly changed the fundamental nature of the Department of Justice for decades. The Department of Justice has always prided itself on being independent from the White House and from other agencies within the White House administration,” said Stern. “And Bill Barr has now turned the Department of Justice, and himself, into essentially a tool of President Trump. And that’s a dangerous situation not only for the way the events are unfolding now but for the — the — you know, the sanctity of the Department of Justice as time moves on.”
He explained that it’s clear Barr is subverting his duty as attorney general to protect Trump.
“It’s one thing to be friendly to the president and to discuss with the president issues that the president wants to be the focus of DOJ, Stern said. “For instance, when I was with the Department of Justice, there was a period of time when some attorney generals had particular areas that were of concern to the White House. Like, firearm prosecutions. And so the Department of Justice would get broad directives from the White House as to the types of cases they should be expending their resources on. But that’s vastly different than the Department of Justice as it stands now becoming essentially a defense attorney on behalf of the president.”

Trump campaign thinks Ivanka Trump is its secret weapon: report
President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign hopes that senior White House official Ivanka Trump will be a secret weapon.
"President Trump has begun admitting what polls have shown for three years: Many, many people hate him. And he’s okay with that," The Washington Post reported Thursday.
"It is a rare admission from a politician. But it’s key to a campaign strategy built around an awareness that Trump’s favorability — even before he was impeached by the House — is near record lows and that he won’t stop tweeting, offering bombast and insults, saying things that aren’t true, or making polarizing decisions," the newspaper explained.
Sheriff under scrutiny after flashing ‘white nationalist’ symbol
A photo posted to Instagram by the wife of Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan is getting some attention because it features Lujan flashing an upside-down "OK" sign with his hand -- a sign that some believe to be associated with white nationalism.
The photo shows Lujan making the sign with his right hand while standing with his wife, Julie Casados, and their two sons. The picture was later deleted from her Instagram account.
While there debate over the meaning of the "OK" sign, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Lujan was once the subject of a past accusation of racist behavior that led to a lawsuit and a settlement. The lawsuit claims that Lujan made repeated comments about Former Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Marvin Armijo's dark skin color. In one incident cited in the suit, Armijo had requested time off to go on a hunting trip. After Lujan became sheriff, Armijo asked Lujan if he could still take the time off, and Lujan responded by telling him African Americans do not know how to hunt.
Disturbing new report zeroes in on mysteries still surrounding Russia’s 2016 election hacking — and why we’re still at risk
A new report from Politico on Thursday highlighted the persistent and troubling concerns about the security of U.S. elections, diving deep into some of the still unresolved mysteries about Russia’s efforts to hack the 2016 election.
Much of the discussion of Russian election interference has focused on two separate prongs of the 2016 interference: the social media troll farms pushing propaganda and disinformation, and the hacking and dumping of emails from the Democratic National Committee and John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair. But journalist Kim Zetter focused in Politico on the third, less-discussed and yet even more disturbing tactic — the hacking of U.S. election infrastructure.