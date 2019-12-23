Here’s how Democrats are using open records laws to fight back against GOP voter suppression

Democrats in a key battleground state have a plan to use state open records laws to fight back against Republican voter suppression.

“Last week in Wisconsin a county judge sided with a conservative legal group in a lawsuit that will remove more than 200,000 voters from that state’s voter rolls,” Velshi noted.

“Democrats for their part are doing everything they can to push back against these Republican efforts,” he reported. “In Wisconsin, the state Democratic Party plans to use the open records law to find the names of everyone who’s been purged and then work to re-enroll likely Democratic voters.”

He noted a quote from Ben Wikler, the chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, who said, “This is an organizing challenge, not a crisis.”

Velshi asked Wikler about the quote.

“There’s no question we’re in a crisis for democracy,” he replied. “The question is, what do we do about it?”

“If we get the list of purged voters and reach out to folks, we text them, we call them, we make sure they know exactly what they need to bring to the polls — in Wisconsin we have same-day voter registration — so we can get them back on the rolls and get them voting again in the spring of 2020 and in the fall of 2020,” he explained. “That’s what Trump doesn’t want us to do.”

Wikler explained the stakes for voters.

“Any voter in this election has more power to shape human history than almost anyone ever has or ever will, especially in a place like Wisconsin, a handful of voters could make the difference for every human who will ever live again. That’s a huge amount of power,” he explained. “That’s why Republicans are targeting so intensely.”

“Wow, that sent chills down my spine — any voter has the power to shape human history,” Velshi said. “You’re exactly right. you’re 100% right.”

Watch:

