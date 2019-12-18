Here’s the Bible verse AOC cited in epic burn of Republican Barry Loudermilk comparing Trump to Jesus
Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) compared President Donald Trump to Jesus Christ during Wednesday’s impeachment proceedings.
Loudermilk’s speech was harshly criticized, including by one of his House colleagues.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) posted a clip of Loudermark’s remarks with “Romans 1:25.”
Romans 1:25 reads, “They exchanged the truth about God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator — who is forever praised.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Romans 1:25. https://t.co/sRtYpoTN5h
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 18, 2019
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Comments: