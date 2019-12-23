Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s the extraordinary delusion that makes US evangelicals think they must support Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

Conservative evangelical Christians in the United States are among President Donald Trump’s fiercest supporters, despite the fact that the president has led an extraordinarily immoral life.

Paul Djupe, a professor of political science at Denison University, has found that there’s an extraordinary delusion that lies behind evangelicals’ loyalty to Trump: Namely, they believe that they will lose their freedom to practice their religion if a Democrat ever retakes the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing in the Washington Post, Djupe describes evangelicals’ fears of what would happen to them if Trump were removed from the White House — and also explains why those fears are completely unfounded.

“Of those white evangelical Protestants, we found that 60 percent believed that atheists would not allow them First Amendment rights and liberties,” he writes. “More specifically, we asked whether they believed atheists would prevent them from being able to ‘hold rallies, teach, speak freely, and run for public office.’ Similarly, 58 percent believed ‘Democrats in Congress’ would not allow them to exercise these liberties if they were in power.”

However, Djupe then points to his own research to show why this belief is completely untrue.

“65 percent of atheists and 53 percent of Democrats who listed Christian fundamentalists as their least-liked group are willing to allow them to engage in three or more of these activities,” he writes.

So what is behind this belief that atheists are obsessed with stripping away evangelicals’ first amendment rights? Djupe believes that right-wing media outlets such as Fox News and talk radio are a major factor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Conservative Christians believe their rights are in peril partly because that’s what they’re hearing, quite explicitly, from conservative media, religious elites, partisan commentators and some politicians, including the president,” he writes.

Read the whole op-ed here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Indicted Giuliani associates bragged about their links to Trump in meeting with Ukrainian gas company: report

Published

52 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

According to the Associated Press, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — the indicted associates of President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani — boasted about their connections to the president in a meeting with Andrew Favorov.

Favorov is the second-highest-ranking official at Naftogaz, Ukraine's state-run gas company.

The two men reportedly told Favorov that to secure a deal for liquefied natural gas in Texas, both Favorov's boss Andriy Kobolyev and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch would have to be ousted from their jobs — both of which occurred within a few months of the meeting.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How Chief Justice Roberts could ruin Mitch McConnell’s plan for a sham impeachment trial

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

Amid grass-roots impeachment gatherings, partisan debates and a seething White House, Donald Trump this week became the third impeached U.S. president.

A lot of people underwent a lot of effort to make things dramatic, but the numbers the House of Representatives vote were understood from the get-go. Then Nancy Pelosi blindsided everyone.

But first, there were last-minute screeds and pleas, and a disclosure. The president's six-page letter attacking Pelosi and other Democrats did not wave away his dishonor.

Trump agent Rudy Giuliani's remarks didn't help. There was a scheme, not a single phone call, he says, to extort a campaign smear to benefit Trump for release of military aid to Ukraine.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is terrified, angry and extremely dangerous now — ‘conflict … gives him life’: Psychiatrist Justin Frank

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives last week. He is now the third president to be impeached, and will be the first to run for re-election after impeachment. Neither previous impeachment involved the blatant corruption of foreign policy seen in Trump's apparent plot to extort the president of Ukraine into aiding him in the 2020 election.

In the days following Trump’s impeachment new evidence of his wrongdoing has been uncovered.

Continue Reading
 
 