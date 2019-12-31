Here’s who walked the red carpet at Trump’s New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago
President Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve party featured a who’s who of right-wing personalities.
Spotted at his Mar-a-Lago party were Donald Trump, Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Giulfoyle, who spent two years as the First Lady of San Francisco when she was married to Gavin Newsom.
The president’s defense attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was also spotted.
Eric Trump attended with his wife Lara, who is working for her father-in-law’s re-election campaign.
Here are some of the photos from the event.
Donald Trump Jr. and @kimguilfoyle at the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party pic.twitter.com/2dP3Zw0uoB
— Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) January 1, 2020
Spotted at NYE festivities at Mar-a-Lago: Rudy, Eric and Lara Trump, the Kushner family, and Toni Kramer, the leader of the Trumpettes pic.twitter.com/OKtvTwtHpU
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 1, 2020
.@charliekirk11, founder of @TPUSA, and @SergioGor walking the red carpet at the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party. pic.twitter.com/YirprXt5Zq
— Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) January 1, 2020
Giuliani at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/EifuKHZrnh
— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 1, 2020
New Year’s Eve at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/SCpeCl2sVI
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 1, 2020
Happy New Year from Mar a Lago! #KAG pic.twitter.com/gmE6ckF5Rt
— Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) January 1, 2020
Rudy Giuliani pictured at Mar-a-Lago this NYE. pic.twitter.com/CcAdlYqYtW
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 1, 2020
Guests include Ben Carson, Lou Dobbs and the My Pillow guy. pic.twitter.com/Bbr2N4FU95
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 1, 2020
Gidley, Hogan Gidley. pic.twitter.com/NtbiPfFz0s
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 1, 2020
