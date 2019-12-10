Here’s why Democrats only focused on two Trump crimes in articles of impeachment

MSNBC’s Claire McCaskill explained why House Democrats narrowed the focus to just two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The former Missouri senator believes that limiting the scope of the impeachment trial will help Democrats make a stronger case, because the narrative of Trump’s wrongdoing will be easier for the public to understand.

“They’re doing the ‘KISS’ principal — keep it simple, stupid,” McCaskill said. “A lot of Americans have tuned this out, and the moment they will tune in again will probably be at the Senate trial in January.”

“I believe we’ll have a partisan vote on the articles in the House, and a trial with the chief justice of the Supreme Court in the Senate chamber, that’s when folks will tune in,” she added. “And at that moment it is important that the House managers to have a very simple story to tell, and that is why we’re leaving (special counsel Robert) Mueller on the side, bribery on the side, all of that on the side, and they’re just focusing on these two simple concepts that the president abused his power by using his office for political gain, and withholding aide from an ally they desperately needed to fight a war with Russia.”