Here’s why Democrats only focused on two Trump crimes in articles of impeachment
MSNBC’s Claire McCaskill explained why House Democrats narrowed the focus to just two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
The former Missouri senator believes that limiting the scope of the impeachment trial will help Democrats make a stronger case, because the narrative of Trump’s wrongdoing will be easier for the public to understand.
“They’re doing the ‘KISS’ principal — keep it simple, stupid,” McCaskill said. “A lot of Americans have tuned this out, and the moment they will tune in again will probably be at the Senate trial in January.”
“I believe we’ll have a partisan vote on the articles in the House, and a trial with the chief justice of the Supreme Court in the Senate chamber, that’s when folks will tune in,” she added. “And at that moment it is important that the House managers to have a very simple story to tell, and that is why we’re leaving (special counsel Robert) Mueller on the side, bribery on the side, all of that on the side, and they’re just focusing on these two simple concepts that the president abused his power by using his office for political gain, and withholding aide from an ally they desperately needed to fight a war with Russia.”
IMPEACHMENT: House announces two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump
At 9:07 AM ET Speaker Nancy Pelosi began a press conference to announce the House will draft and vote upon this week Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump. Those articles are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Calling it a “solemn day,” the Speaker thanked the six committee chairs who have been engaged in the impeachment inquiry, and gave special thanks to the late Chairman Elijah Cummings.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler dsaid Trump “endangers” the Constitution and American democracy.
“Today the House Committee is introducing two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors.”
What the Roman senate’s grovelling before emperors explains about GOP senators’ support for Trump
Unhinged leaders, dynastic intrigue, devastation and plunder: For 15 years I have been researching and teaching the ancient historian Tacitus’ works on the history of the Roman Empire. It has rarely been difficult to find echoes of the history he describes in current events.
I’m not the first person to make this observation.
In a letter dated Feb. 3, 1812, retired President John Adams wrote to fellow retiree Thomas Jefferson about Tacitus and his fellow historian, Thucydides.