Here’s why McConnell faces pressure to allow impeachment witnesses — even though it would hurt Trump’s defense
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has made it clear he believes that a short impeachment trial with minimal witness testimony would be his preference, for the sake of keeping his party united in acquitting President Donald Trump. But on Monday in a Fox News interview, he refused to rule out the possibility he may have to allow witnesses.
On CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Washington Post reporter Jackie Alemany highlighted the key reason McConnell may be forced to cave: Even Republican voters want to see these witnesses testify.
“With Mitch McConnell saying, look, he’s not necessarily ruling out calling witnesses, what he’s saying is he just wants a written questioning period first and then to decide,” said anchor Brianna Keilar. “Do you think that Mitch McConnell would ever actually agree to having live witnesses?”
“Well, it remains to be seen just how far the Senate Majority Leader could push the envelope here,” said Alemany. “Clearly, [Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer has calculated the best path forward is to apply as much public pressure as possible on Mitch McConnell. And I don’t know if this is necessarily just about leveraging the desired parameters of the trial. I think Schumer calculated this is politically beneficial to Democrats.”
“Mitch McConnell is looking out for his Senate majority at the end of the day,” continued Alemany. “There is trepidation amongst the vulnerable senators right now who don’t want to be put on the record voting against having witnesses or having documents. That would be something that could be potentially damaging to their re-election campaigns. An ABC News/Washington Post poll that came out last week showed that while Republicans are overwhelmingly against impeaching the president, two out of three believe there should be a trial and the president should allow those witnesses come forward in a Senate impeachment trial.”
CNN
‘Facts matter, but they almost don’t’: CNN analyst scorches GOP leader’s lies about FBI
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," attorney and CNN analyst Joey Jackson laid into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for claiming that the Justice Department inspector general report concluded the FBI was "spying" on the Trump campaign in a "modern-day Watergate" — which was manifestly the opposite of the report's actual conclusion.
"It is a not a 'modern-day Watergate,'" said anchor Erica Hill. "That is a lie. It is completely false. As we know from the Justice Department inspector general."
"See, the problem is that facts matter, but they almost don't," said Jackson. "The fact is, if you are in one party, there are facts. I guess you want to ignore it. The inspector general essentially said it was no spying, notwithstanding that the president himself continues to push the narrative that it was. Now you just showed the clip there suggesting that it was, and it is just not true. But that supports a political narrative which you feed to your base, which apparently is acceptable, and it is just wrong."
CNN
‘An outrageous position’: CNN legal analyst burns down Trump DOJ for shameless obstruction of Congress
CNN legal analyst Jennifer Rodgers on Monday scorched the Trump Department of Justice for telling courts not to intervene in the dispute over whether former White House counsel Don McGahn must be compelled to testify before Congress.
After CNN's Kate Bolduan asked Rodgers to comment on the DOJ's efforts to block McGahn's testimony, Rodgers called it an "outrageous position" that is aimed at blocking all congressional oversight into the executive branch.
"You have the White House talking point saying, 'How could they possibly impeach the president on obstruction of congress when they didn't spend six to eight months going through all the layers of appellate process at the courts?'" she said. "And yet now the administration is saying you can't go to the courts to resolve this!"
CNN
‘Santa came early!’ CNN’s Lockhart says newly released Ukraine emails are ‘a Christmas present’ for Dems
Newly released emails have given new details about the Trump White House's machinations on holding up military aid to Ukraine, and they show that a request to withhold the disbursement of funds came just two hours after President Donald Trump's infamous July 25th phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
CNN's Joe Lockhart on Monday argued that these new emails bolster Democrats' case for the president's impeachment and give them new justification to call for additional witness testimony.