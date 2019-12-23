House demands documents from Homeland Security to investigate a ‘troubling pattern of abuse’
This Monday, House Democrats called on the Department of Homeland Security to hand over documents so they can investigate a “troubling pattern of abuse and poor treatment” of migrants in the wake of the death of a 16-year-old Guatemalan detainee, amongst other revelations, The New York Times reports.
Lawmakers are demanding to know why the teenager, who had the flu and a 103-degree fever, was sent to a holding cell for hours in his condition. Surveillance video showed the teen eventually collapsed and died in his cell.
House Oversight and Reform Committee, Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), questioned the conflicting explanations from Customs and Border Protection, which initially said the body of Carlos Gregorio Hernandez Vasquez was found during a welfare check. Surveillance video later revealed he was found by a cellmate.
Customs and Border Protection also haven’t explained why they ignored the directive of a nurse practitioner who asked that Hernandez Vasquez be re-evaluated and hospitalized if his condition got worse.
“The lack of treatment appears to be a flagrant violation of C.B.P.’s own detention standards and raises serious questions about whether D.H.S. is failing to treat children and adults with basic human dignity and compassion,” Ms. Maloney said in the letter to Chad F. Wolf, the acting secretary of homeland security.
‘Facts matter, but they almost don’t’: CNN analyst scorches GOP leader’s lies about FBI
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," attorney and CNN analyst Joey Jackson laid into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for claiming that the Justice Department inspector general report concluded the FBI was "spying" on the Trump campaign in a "modern-day Watergate" — which was manifestly the opposite of the report's actual conclusion.
"It is a not a 'modern-day Watergate,'" said anchor Erica Hill. "That is a lie. It is completely false. As we know from the Justice Department inspector general."
"See, the problem is that facts matter, but they almost don't," said Jackson. "The fact is, if you are in one party, there are facts. I guess you want to ignore it. The inspector general essentially said it was no spying, notwithstanding that the president himself continues to push the narrative that it was. Now you just showed the clip there suggesting that it was, and it is just not true. But that supports a political narrative which you feed to your base, which apparently is acceptable, and it is just wrong."
Statistic of the decade: The massive deforestation of the Amazon
This year, I was on the judging panel for the Royal Statistical Society’s International Statistic of the Decade.
Much like Oxford English Dictionary’s “Word of the Year” competition, the international statistic is meant to capture the zeitgeist of this decade. The judging panel accepted nominations from the statistical community and the public at large for a statistic that shines a light on the decade’s most pressing issues.
On Dec. 23, we announced the winner: the 8.4 million soccer fields of land deforested in the Amazon over the past decade. That’s 24,000 square miles, or about 10.3 million American football fields.
Breaking Banner
Trump demands ‘no more time should be wasted’ on impeachment — while on vacation in Florida
President Donald Trump returned from his vacation on the golf course to rail against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
He proclaimed that Pelosi would likely be losing the House in 2020, something that flies in the face of all of the polls and electoral shifts over the last two years, which favor Democrats. A substantial number of Republicans have also announced they are retiring this year.
He then turned to goad Pelosi into sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate as soon as possible. If the articles were sent now, it would be before courts decide whether Trump's officials must comply with subpoenas. It also would come before courts say documents must be released. Several lawsuits are being decided after Freedom of Information Act requests by news outlets. What has been discovered so far isn't helping Trump.