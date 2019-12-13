‘House Democrats won’t be intimidated’: Veronica Escobar says Trump can’t tweet his way out of impeachment

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) shrugged off President Donald Trump’s tweeted attack on her and another Democratic woman as they made their case for impeachment.

The Texas Democrat appeared Friday morning on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where she was asked to respond to the president’s attack the previous day on her and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dems Veronica Escobar and Jackson Lee purposely misquoted my call. I said I want you to do us (our Country!) a favor, not me a favor. They know that but decided to LIE in order to make a fraudulent point! Very sad. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

“This is what the president does, he attacks people,” Escobar said. “He attempts to bully people, intimidate people. I think, I hope what the American people have seen is that the House Democrats will not be intimidated. We will not be prevented from doing our job, from fulfilling our obligation, from upholding our oath. No tweet from the president will prevent us from doing that.”

Escobar also dismissed complaints by the Republican minority that Trump hadn’t committed any crimes.

“That’s what we had to listen to for 14 hours yesterday,” she said. “The president committed the highest constitutional crimes that he could commit — abuse of power, bringing in foreign interference into our election and obstruction of Congress. Last night, near the end of the night, I made an appeal to the American public, especially to those folks who had been listening to the hearing, hoping to gain a better understanding of what was going on, why we are impeaching the president, what this moment means. This moment actually is a really dark moment and there is a reckoning for our democracy.”