‘I have descended into the belly of the beast!’ GOP’s Clay Higgins delivers eye-popping rant against impeachment
A Louisiana Republican stoked violent paranoia with his House speech defending President Donald Trump from impeachment.
Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), a reserve law enforcement officer and former car dealer, darkly warned in religious language that the impeachment process as an attack on conservative values and a personal insult to millions of Americans.
“I have descended into the belly of the beast,” Higgins began. “I have witnessed the terror within and I raise committed to oppose the insidious forces, but this unjust and weaponized impeachment brought upon us by the same socialist who threatened unborn life in the womb, who threatened Second Amendment protections of every American patriot and who have long ago determined that they would organize and conspire to overthrow President Trump.”
“We don’t face this horror because the Democrats have all of a sudden become constitutionalists,” he continued. “We’re not being devoured from within because of some surreal assertion of the socialists’ newfound love of the very flag they trod upon. We face this horror because of this map.”
He displayed a highly misleading map showing the sparsely populated but often geographically large counties that went for Trump and the more densely populated counties that backed Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million more votes.
“This is what the Democrats fear,” Higgins said. “They fear the true will of we the people. They are deep establishment D.C. They fear. They call this Republican map flyover country. They call us deplorables. They fear our faith, they fear out strength, they fear our unity, they fear our vote and they fear our president. We will never surrender our nation to career establishment D.C. politicians and bureaucrats.”
“Our republic shall survive this threat from within,” he added. “American patriots shall prevail.”
White House edict claims Trump ‘working all day’ as president unleashes anti-impeachment tweet storm
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is "working all day" as the U.S. House of Representatives considers articles of impeachment against him.
Grisham stated: “The President will be working all day. He will be briefed by staff throughout that day, and could catch some of the proceedings between meetings.”
Statement by White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham at 12:35 pm:
“The President will be working all day. He will be briefed by staff throughout that day, and could catch some of the proceedings between meetings.” https://t.co/Cwtfv9zLgM
‘Fox & Friends’ suspends impeachment coverage to show footage of host visiting Santa with his dogs
President Trump praised his favorite morning show after it spent three hours bashing impeachment and airing dog videos
President Donald Trump praised Fox News’ coverage teeing up Wednesday’s historic impeachment vote after he spent weeks complaining that the right-leaning network had grown less supportive of him.
Mere days after criticizing Fox for interviewing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and former FBI Director James Comey, Trump praised the cast of “Fox & Friends” for attacking the impeachment process in the final moments before the House of Representatives was expected to impeach him.
