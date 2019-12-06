‘I haven’t had a personal cell phone for years’: Trump demands retraction from CNN — in tweet sent from his iPhone

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump had spoken to Rudy Giuliani over unsecured phone lines.

If he was using an unsecured phone to talk to Giuliani about Ukraine, Trump would effectively be allowing the Russians to listen in.

CNN confirmed the unsecured phone use, reporting “President Donald Trump has continued to use his personal cell phone to make calls, despite repeated warnings from his staff that the practice could leave him vulnerable to foreign surveillance, multiple officials told CNN.”

But on Friday, Trump lashed out at CNN as “fake news” for covering the scandal.

“Fake News CNN is reporting that I am ‘still using personal cell phone for calls despite repeated security warnings.’ This is totally false information and reporting. I haven’t had a personal cell phone for years,” Trump claimed. “Only use government approved and issued phones.”

“Retract!” Trump demanded.

Trump’s tweet was sent using the “Twitter for iPhone” application.

