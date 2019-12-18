‘I pray you’re impeached AND removed’: Trump asks supporters to ‘say a prayer’ and invites a wave of mockery

In the midst of a tweet storm this morning slamming the “Radical Left” and the “Do Nothing Democrats” and their impeachment effort against him, President Trump called on his supporters to pray that he be delivered.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!” Trump tweeted. “A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”

But not everyone will be the saying the kind of prayers Trump is asking for:

People I’d rather say a prayer for:

– Kids in cages

– Parents who can’t find them

– Women assaulted by trump

– Ukrainians who died while waiting for trump to stop the extortion

– People who will have their benefits taken by trump admin

– Anyone else https://t.co/YIYVHjyXoc — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 18, 2019

Did Donald Trump just delete a tweet that said say a prayer for his impeachment? I pray that the motherfucker gets impeached. RT for an amen. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 18, 2019

Today, Donald Trump would like his supporters to say a prayer for an adulterer, a thief, and a traitor. The rest of us will say a prayer for separated families, persecuted minorities, and the future of our country. — St. Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) December 18, 2019

That Republicans wake up out of their trance, come to their senses and vote to protect and defend the Constitution as per their oath they took — stiwu92🍑🌊 (@stiwu92) December 18, 2019

The internet never fades away, say a prayer Trump. You will be impeached. Lets hope we never have a president like this EVER again pic.twitter.com/29Y80ORzuP — A s h l e y ‘ (@ashley_202108) December 18, 2019

Say a prayer – I pray that Trump will be impeached AND removed. Amen. — Bernice Nash (@NashBernice9389) December 18, 2019

Say a prayer because our country is being led by an unhinged, decompensating narcissist & the GOP are enabling & covering it up.

Trump is being handled by Stephen Miller, a white supremacist.

Say a prayer for our country and Republic

May we survive and come out stronger. — 🍑mickeyfalalalala🎄 (@mickeyfoon) December 18, 2019

I would say a prayer, but it appears things for your impeachment are right on track. pic.twitter.com/A2C0Vz4YZo — OffensiveBlack (@OffensiveBlack) December 18, 2019

Nothing wrong, except withholding American taxpayer money appropriated for military aid to an ally under siege from Russia, to corrupt their newly elected leader into investigating an American citizen and political rival on trumped up charges. https://t.co/P5MSaXtO5s — Morten Øverbye (@morten) December 18, 2019