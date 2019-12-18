Quantcast
‘I pray you’re impeached AND removed’: Trump asks supporters to ‘say a prayer’ and invites a wave of mockery

4 mins ago

In the midst of a tweet storm this morning slamming the “Radical Left” and the “Do Nothing Democrats” and their impeachment effort against him, President Trump called on his supporters to pray that he be delivered.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!” Trump tweeted. “A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”

But not everyone will be the saying the kind of prayers Trump is asking for:

