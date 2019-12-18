Quantcast
‘Say a PRAYER!’ Trump tweets and deletes frenzied rant against impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump started off Wednesday so worked up about his looming impeachment that he couldn’t even type.

The president tweeted and deleted a brief rant against impeachment, and then reposted a similar outburst with the typos corrected and more capitalized words.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!” Trump tweeted. “A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”

