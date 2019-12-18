‘Say a PRAYER!’ Trump tweets and deletes frenzied rant against impeachment

President Donald Trump started off Wednesday so worked up about his looming impeachment that he couldn’t even type.

The president tweeted and deleted a brief rant against impeachment, and then reposted a similar outburst with the typos corrected and more capitalized words.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!” Trump tweeted. “A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”

