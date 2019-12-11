Quantcast
Trump supporters howl in rage after Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley calls them out

Published

7 mins ago

on

“Star Wars” actress Daisy Ridley doesn’t believe anyone can be both sane and a Donald Trump supporter.

The 27-year-old British actress, who plays the lead role in the final three chapters of the iconic sci-fi franchise, expressed some of her political views recently in an interview with The Guardian.

“No, I don’t feel I have to edit what I say,” Ridley told the newspaper. “The things that make me angry are the things that make everyone angry. Everyone is annoyed with BoJo (Boris Johnson). Everyone has an issue with Trump – every sane person, anyway.”

