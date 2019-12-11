Trump supporters howl in rage after Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley calls them out

“Star Wars” actress Daisy Ridley doesn’t believe anyone can be both sane and a Donald Trump supporter.

The 27-year-old British actress, who plays the lead role in the final three chapters of the iconic sci-fi franchise, expressed some of her political views recently in an interview with The Guardian.

“No, I don’t feel I have to edit what I say,” Ridley told the newspaper. “The things that make me angry are the things that make everyone angry. Everyone is annoyed with BoJo (Boris Johnson). Everyone has an issue with Trump – every sane person, anyway.”

That criticism didn’t sit well with “Star Wars” fans who also support the U.S. president.

Disney has managed to to the unthinkable: Make me hate Star Wars. https://t.co/dA7c59o1Kl — Steve Matthews (@luxluc3t) December 9, 2019

Daisy Ridley literally just called half of America stupid for voting trump. First off, wrong.

Secondly, awful PR move… This is why actors, musicians etc should remain A-political. As soon as you speak out, you start alienating your own consumers. — Darknight307 (@darknight307) December 10, 2019

More people have an issue with how terrible The Last Jedi was than with Trump… #RiseofSkywalker #daisyridley — Geraldo (@blaze3323) December 11, 2019

I’m totally sane and I have no issues with Trump I’m willing to bet I’m more sane than she is/’Star Wars’ actress Daisy Ridley: ‘Every sane person’ has an issue with Trumphttps://t.co/E9eEsGv21d — Larry Jester (@bluediver28) December 10, 2019

Why does it seem @starwars loves to alienate fans right before a premier. Why can’t she just accept that some people have different views then her, and not call them insane. ‘Star Wars’ actress Daisy Ridley: ‘Every sane person’ has an issue with Trump https://t.co/0fxw2Bw0uM — Mark Hollomon (@Marky612) December 10, 2019

Daisy Ridley two months from now: My latest Star Wars movie flopped because Trump supporters are misogynistic and racist. — Adam Vilich (@AdamVilich) December 11, 2019

Just when you thought the new Star Wars films were tainted enough, the lead actress trashes half of Americans as insane for supporting the President. “Everyone has an issue with Trump — every sane person anyway.” — Daisy Ridley (Rey) — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) December 10, 2019

KINDLY STFU #DaisyRidley/#Hollywood! STOP ALIENATING 50% of your audience with your arrogant virtue signalling/lecturing of YOUR political views. EVERYONE with an ounce of intelligence sees how UTTERLY FULL OF SH*T you are! Oh, you’ll criticise Trump/Boris, but will you EVER….. — Scorpio (@Scorpio06061988) December 11, 2019

Well Daisy Ridley is now bashing @realDonaldTrump and his supporters. And just like that, there goes half of her fan base already.#daisyridley #starwars #stayoutofpolitics #stayinyourlane #trump — Shaun Mason Music (@realshaunmason) December 11, 2019

Daisy Ridley believes you have to be crazy to support President Trump. Let’s see, Liberals think there are 56 genders, want open borders, and see nothing wrong with post birth abortion…If anyone is crazy, it’s the Left. @DisneyStudios — Bryan R.. (@youthpastorbry) December 11, 2019

» Ahead of the release of the new ‘Star Wars’ installment actress Daisy Ridley (whoever she is) declares Trump supporters insane – https://t.co/hC1CppVrlX https://t.co/NHTb2OBNdo — JimW_in_ABQ (@JimW_in_NM) December 11, 2019

Count me out, if the lead is an arrogant, elitist. #StarWars -Ahead of the release of the new ‘Star Wars’ installment actress Daisy Ridley declares Trump supporters insane https://t.co/nM02qmIENl via @twitchyteam — RUGER, like the gun. (@_ruger_) December 11, 2019