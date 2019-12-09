Impeachment hearing flies off the rails as GOP lawmaker accuses House Judiciary counsel of bribery
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) disrupted testimony during Monday’s impeachment hearing and suggested the Democratic majority’s attorney had bribed the House Judiciary Committee to get his job.
Barry Berke, who has served as the special oversight counsel to the committee since February, was asking Republican counsel Stephen Castor about President Donald Trump’s state of mind toward Joe Biden when Gohmert interrupted.
“The gentleman is not recognized,” said committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), banging his gavel. “Mr. Berke has the time.”
Gohmert complained that Nadler was ignoring House rules by allowing Berke to present an opening statement before the hearing and then question Castor.
“How many other rules are you going to disregard?” Gohmert said.
Nadler again warned Gohmert to suspend his remarks, but the Texas Republican continued complaining.
“This is not appropriate to have a witness be a questioner of somebody that was a witness when he was,” Gohmert said, as Nadler banged his gavel. “It’s just wrong.”
“There is no rule or precedent for anybody being a witness and then getting to come up and question,” he added. “The point of order is he’s not appropriate to be up here asking questions.”
Then Gohmert lobbed an accusation of impropriety by the Democrats and their attorney.
“How much money do you have to give to get to do that?” Gohmert said.
Tulsa man shot for making ‘racial derogatory remark’ to random passerby — after being stabbed for the same thing
According to Tulsa police, a man has been hospitalized after being shot in the back after using a "racial derogatory remark" to another man he encountered while walking home, a local ABC affiliate reports.
No one has been arrested for the crime. Speaking to police, the victim's girlfriend said this was the second time he's been attacked for using racist remarks, the first time being when he was stabbed by someone he racially insulted.

DOJ argues Congress can’t stop Trump Org from taking foreign payments — despite Constitution’s emoluments clause
The so-called emoluments clause has been the center of a case that many legal scholars have been making that President Donald Trump is regularly violating the Constitution by continuing to accept payments from foreign governments via his businesses.
The Washington Post reports that an attorney from the Trump Department of Justice argued on Monday that the emoluments clause doesn't actually prevent Trump from accepting payments from foreign governments, even though the clause specifically states that "no person holding any office of profit or trust under them, shall, without the consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State."
Trump unleashes yet another maddening scandal as he opens the door to Saudi Arabian interference
I don’t often talk about how mad I am. I don’t often talk about how mad I am, because talking often about how mad I am prevents me from speaking clearly and rationally. I want to speak clearly and rationally. There is so much need for speaking clearly and rationally amid the endless streams of waste and filth polluting our public discourse.

But I can’t speak clearly and rationally at the expense of morality. Morality often begins with a feeling. The Gospels tell us of Jesus looking on the poor—he could hear and smell their misery—and he was “moved with pity.” But another way of putting it, another way of translating ?????????????, is that the rabbi felt compassion “in his guts.