Impeachment witness Bill Taylor ordered out of Kyiv before Pompeo visits Ukraine

Published

1 min ago

on

New details have emerged about acting Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor’s order to leave his post.

Taylor was told by a top State Department aide to hand over his duties in Kyiv before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited early next month, a source told CNN.

The veteran diplomat had angered President Donald Trump by testifying before the House impeachment inquiry that Trump demanded appointees set up a quid pro quo arrangement with Ukraine based on congressionally approved military aid.

A source familiar with the situation said Pompeo has insulated himself from the acting ambassador he recommended to Trump and has had no direct contact with Taylor over the phone or in person.

Pompeo aide Ulrich Brechbuhl told Taylor the secretary wanted him to hand over his responsibilities early next month, and the acting ambassador will leave Ukraine on Jan. 2, just ahead of the secretary’s visit.

Taylor understood Pompeo didn’t want to be photographed with him during the visit, according to reports.


