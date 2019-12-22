Impeachment witness who could blow up Trump’s Ukraine lies targeted by top Democrat in CNN interview

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” high ranking Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois bashed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) before pointing out that Democrats are most interested in getting acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to testify at the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

Speaking with fill-in host Dana Bash, Durbin first pointed out that he was on the Senate floor when McConnell railed against the impeachment trial.

“I went to the floor of the Senate and I was the only member of the Senate sitting on the floor and listened carefully to what Senator McConnell said the other day and it is clear he made up his mind and he is not interested in the evidence or facts and wants to get this over with and move on to the appointment of more federal judges,” Durbin explained. “That is a serious problem and I think the American people expect us to carefully consider the evidence and not conceal the evidence.”

Turning to the subject of calling witnesses at the impeachment trial — which McConnell opposes — Durbin revealed he would like to see Mulvaney, above all, be forced to testify.

“We have the actions of some 14 different witnesses who appeared before the House of Representatives and of course other evidence that’s been brought together,” Durbin told Bash. “What we’re looking for is a signal from Mitch McConnell that he hasn’t ruled out the documents and witnesses and we’ve asked for some very obvious witnesses.”

“Mick Mulvaney, for goodness sakes,” he exclaimed. “We believe was not only party to the conversation that is at hand here, but as acting head of OMB, he had had something to do with the decision to withhold this military aid to Ukraine.”

Watch below: