Quantcast
Connect with us

Indicted Giuliani henchmen tried to broker Ukrainian gas deal at Trump’s DC hotel: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two associates of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani who were indicted on election fraud charges earlier this year, reportedly tried to broker a major deal with the CEO of Ukraine’s state-owned natural gas company at President Donald Trump’s flagship hotel in Washington D.C.

Vice reports that the two men pitched Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev on a deal to export natural gas from the United States to Ukraine at the Trump International Hotel in Washington shortly after former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was recalled after being targeted with a smear campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Taken together, these events appear to show how Parnas and Fruman attempted to profit from their connections to Giuliani while allegedly helping him search for damaging information about former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine,” Vice reports. “Giuliani’s efforts to get Ukraine to investigate the Bidens are now at the center of President Trump’s all-but-certain impeachment in the House.”

Kobolyev’s attorney Lanny Breuer confirms to Vice that his client voluntarily spoke with prosecutors who are investigating Parnas, Fruman, and Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine.

Giuliani, Parnas, and Fruman were at the center of an effort to get Yovanovitch ousted from her ambassadorship even as they were pursuing private business interests in the country. Yovanovitch testified under oath that she believed the men were trying to push her out so they could personally enrich themselves.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Stunning shift as Amy Klobuchar ‘tones things down’ after Ted Cruz rants about ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ at IG hearing

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 11, 2019

By

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) loudly and angrily bashed the Federal Bureau of Investigation during his time to speak during Wednesday's hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Cruz ended his speech with two cultural references from the last century, citing fictional spy Jason Bourne who was first introduced by novelist Robert Ludlum in 1980 and Mike Judge's character's Beavis and Butt-head from the TV show of the same name that debuted in 1993.

"This wasn't Jason Bourne, this was Beavis and Butt-head," Cruz argued.

Cruz was followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who quickly shifted away from such a style of interrogation.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Indicted Giuliani henchmen tried to broker Ukrainian gas deal at Trump’s DC hotel: report

Published

24 mins ago

on

December 11, 2019

By

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two associates of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani who were indicted on election fraud charges earlier this year, reportedly tried to broker a major deal with the CEO of Ukraine’s state-owned natural gas company at President Donald Trump's flagship hotel in Washington D.C.

Vice reports that the two men pitched Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev on a deal to export natural gas from the United States to Ukraine at the Trump International Hotel in Washington shortly after former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was recalled after being targeted with a smear campaign.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Watchdog report offers enemies a ‘roadmap’ of US sources and methods: Ex-intel officials

Published

52 mins ago

on

December 11, 2019

By

The Justice Department's inspector general report contains few redactions, and intelligence veterans worry that could allow hostile spies to examine U.S. sources and methods for gathering secret information.

President Donald Trump gave Attorney General William Barr broad authority on declassifying information, and he apparently kept a light hand in blacking out portions of the 476-page report examining the origins of the Russia probe, reported Politico.

Continue Reading
 
 