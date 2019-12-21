Internet flabbergasted after NBC’s Chuck Todd named ‘Media personality of the year’: ‘Is this a joke? Serious question’

An announcement from the Poynter Institute naming NBC’s Chuck Todd the “media personality of the year” while calling his Meet the Press the “gold standard” was met with derision and laughter on the internet which has long hammered the NBC host for his failures to push back at guests making ridiculous assertions as well as his habit of not asking follow-up questions.

According to Poynter — which describes its mission as helping “journalists sharpen skills and elevate storytelling throughout their careers” — Todd’s “excellent interview skills and accessible delivery make him THE voice when it comes to news in these politically divided times.”

Not everyone agreed with that assessment by Poynter’s Tom Jones.

Or as one commenter on Twitter succinctly put it: “Christ. Chuck Todd is horrible.”

You can see a sampling of commentary on Chuck Todd’s “gold standard” journalism skills below:

.@Poynter named @chucktodd "Media Personality of the Year" saying, @MeetThePress is the "gold standard" of Sunday shows. "His excellent interview skills and accessible delivery make him THE voice when it comes to news in these politically divided times."https://t.co/DyB0cP0e7c — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) December 20, 2019

Is this a joke? Serious question. — Carl J. Feher (@CJ_Feher) December 20, 2019

Prince of mediocrity👏👏👏👏👏 — Katie O Grady (@KatieOGrady4) December 20, 2019

How much did you pay for this bullshit "honor"? — Nicole Belle (@NicoleBelle) December 21, 2019

And with that announcement, Poynter has just destroyed its credibility completely. Congrats! — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) December 20, 2019

His truly has been a career unmarred by competence. — AndyMatter (@AndyMatter) December 20, 2019

@chucktodd cant interview his way out of a wet paper bag folks – he has zero critical thinking skills and allows guests to steamroll him – EVERY. SINGLE. DAY.

We are so fucked pic.twitter.com/Ag9EbuEwGN — BgMac (@bgmacneill) December 20, 2019

You cannot be serious. He's a collaborator and shill. His interview skills are those of a flea and he's destroying our democracy. I will never watch any show he is on. He's dangerous and you are as well for enabling this monster. — Foglandia (@BabiesFree) December 20, 2019

You and me both. — Bootsie DeVos' Empty Pencil Box (@Licentia1963) December 20, 2019

This tells me folks at @Poynter don't watch MTP. Chuck often has Republicans on, who blatantly lie thru their teeth, and HE NEVER PUSHES BACK. On the rare occasion he questions them, when the Repubs double down, he doesn't call it out. He is part of the problem. — KMG365 (@starbucksgirl51) December 20, 2019

Nope. Between media narrative reinforcing question, softballs, no followups, and a guest list that is always majority conservative… Hard Pass. — Muad Lib (@muad_lib) December 20, 2019

Christ. Chuck Todd is horrible. — The Queen of Cups (@Sferr) December 20, 2019

Oh, please.

Chuck Todd can't even start and finish a question in a single, complete, coherent sentence.

Some of his questions are just so much gibberish that he has to rephrase them 2 or 3 times. Put a bag on his head and just listen. As an interviewer, he's appalling. — Monty Boa (@MontyBoa99) December 20, 2019

I guess we're just all giving up. — C.Mon (@ClaireeMonroe) December 20, 2019