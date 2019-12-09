Internet mocks ‘frat boy’ GOP congressman’s bizarre, rambling attack on impeachment probe

Monday’s impeachment hearing featured no shortage of angry ranting from Republican representatives. But few tried harder to make an impression than freshman Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA).

During his turn, Reschenthaler parroted the debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, asserted that Democrats are only impeaching President Donald Trump to distract people from the fact that they’re coming for our airplanes and health insurance, falsely claimed that the telephone memorandum of Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky doesn’t reveal a quid pro quo, and claimed Democrats just started calling it bribery because focus groups didn’t like Latin.

Reschenthaler’s performance was so bizarre that commenters on social media barely even knew what to make of it:

Guy Reschenthaler is my representative. And yes… he is as stupid and ridiculous as he appears to be.#ImpeachmentHearings — 🌊CoalitionOftheDecent (@oaklandzoo22) December 9, 2019

Everytime Guy Reschenthaler speaks in these hearing he sounds like a frat boy who skated his way though most of college but "worked real hard' on this one. #ImpeachmentHearings — Douglas Meehan (@douglasmeehan) December 9, 2019

Rep Reschenthaler brings up familiar point that Obama didn't give lethal aid to Ukraine but Trump did, specifically mentioning Javelin missiles Catherine Croft of State testified Mulvaney held up the Javelins b/c WH was worried about Russian reactionhttps://t.co/Pk8wxacdXS — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) December 9, 2019

Reschenthaler sounds like the guy from Bill and Ted…. 'SAN DIMAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RULES!' pic.twitter.com/7LKj0blsAW — Cleveland Dave (@dfarago) December 9, 2019

#ImpeachmentHearings Guy Reschenthaler: Bros. I like, sit before you bc our fraternal order of circlejerks is under attack. We like, must band together to lie and cheat our way thru this. Bros, if our great puppet is toppled our fraternity of privilege will die with him. Uncool. pic.twitter.com/FYqTuCGw33 — behumble (@aye_are_see) December 9, 2019

Guy Reschenthaler is the fat dumb frat party boy that cheers along the worst people possible because he thinks that gets him clout. He’s a joke. — Steve (@SoSteveSays_) December 9, 2019

Did Guy Reschenthaler grow up to be Bobby Hill? pic.twitter.com/SiieoSpzNW — james crane (@jamesjcrane) December 9, 2019

This Reschenthaler guy is the future of the GOP. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 9, 2019