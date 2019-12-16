Internet mocks Trump for rebranding the GOP as the ‘United Republican Party’ in jumbled anti-impeachment rant

On Monday, President Donald Trump’s rant against the impeachment investigation appeared to rebrand the GOP as the “United Republican Party,” which is not the Republican Party’s name.

READ THE TRANSCRIPTS! The Impeachment Hoax is the greatest con job in the history of American politics! The Fake News Media, and their partner, the Democrat Party, are working overtime to make life for the United Republican Party, and all it stands for, as difficult as possible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2019

While the strange tweet likely came about as an accidental capitalization, commenters on social media promptly had fun with the president’s rant:

It’s been renamed the United Republican Party? Next comes National Socialist Republican Party, I presume. Then… — Ned Armstrong (@ncarmstron) December 16, 2019

Trump should definitely start a new party called the United Republican Party so that I can still be proud to be a republican. As it is, I am done with the Republican Party. https://t.co/q3uUiAyLuQ — rebecca_kay (@rebecca_kay) December 16, 2019

Trump makes it clear for all to see that he doesn't care about the United States of America – his only concern is the "United Republican Party." Trump doesn't even want to be President of the USA- he only wants to be KING of the United Republican Party. https://t.co/FFUho66bzM — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 16, 2019

Someone needs to read the transcript to Trump so he can understand that it clearly shows he screwed up. He also doesn't understand this is the "United States" , not the United Republican Party. https://t.co/uW12gawLaF — Richard Shearer (@Richard62516871) December 16, 2019

URP, the United Republican Party, "is defined as to vomit or is used to suggest the sound of a belch. An example of urp is a sound made to represent a belch. YourDictionary definition and usage example." Copyright © 2018 by LoveToKnow Corp. — Cliff Potter (@CliffPotter) December 16, 2019

United Republican Party? I'm a registered Republican and I'm supporting the Dems on this one. I've watched 95% of the hearings and read the articles. Sorry not sorry. Wrong is wrong even if it's the President. — Taryn (@TarynF) December 16, 2019

So Trump is rebranding the Grand Old Party as the United Republican Party. I think it should be known as the Beautiful United Republican Party, or BURP. pic.twitter.com/9oyPuCWL4I — Afferent Input (@afferent_input) December 16, 2019

What’s the United Republican Party? Is that the DC branch of the KKK? — Rashawn Lee (@RashawnLee3) December 16, 2019

"United Republican Party" or URP? It moves the needle a bit more toward "Nazi", but URP seems about right. 😏 https://t.co/uRHdvNqIVw — Lt. Uhura (@LtUhura2017) December 16, 2019