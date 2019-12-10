Quantcast
Internet slams Trump's overly aggressive executive order targeting 'anti-Semitism' in colleges: 'To increase or decrease it?'

Published

18 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed a shockingly draconian “anti-Semitism” executive order that redefines Judaism as a nationality — and empowers the Department of Education to strip funding from college campuses that tolerate the presence of the anti-Israel “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions” movement.

Shortly, commenters on social media slammed the order — some pointing out that this definition of anti-Semitism strips Jews of any national identity, and others pointing out that Trump himself is an enthusiastic source of anti-Semitic comments.

