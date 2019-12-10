Internet slams Trump’s overly aggressive executive order targeting ‘anti-Semitism’ in colleges: ‘To increase or decrease it?’

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed a shockingly draconian “anti-Semitism” executive order that redefines Judaism as a nationality — and empowers the Department of Education to strip funding from college campuses that tolerate the presence of the anti-Israel “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions” movement.

Shortly, commenters on social media slammed the order — some pointing out that this definition of anti-Semitism strips Jews of any national identity, and others pointing out that Trump himself is an enthusiastic source of anti-Semitic comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t want my religion to be a nationality — Steven Strauss (@Steven_Strauss) December 10, 2019

He's an idiot, Israeli is a nationality, Judaism is a religion, it may be the official religion of Israel, but that doesn't make it a nationality. Question

Just how stupid do you have to be to be a republican ?@GOP — AltYellowstoneNatPar (@AltYelloNatPark) December 10, 2019

I’m Jewish….and this idea stinks to high freaking heaven. — Michael Fisher (@mjf_dfw) December 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Judaism and Israel are two different things…and I say that as a Jewish guy. — Grab Them By The Pod (@GrabByThePod) December 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Am I missing something or is this very anti-Semitic? — Dave N. (@Donkey_Hodey) December 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Judaism is not a nationality. American Jews are Americans pure and simple. — Forte2x (@forte2x) December 10, 2019

That should mean that he is no longer allowed on college campuses. — Sharon Gelman 🌊 (@sharongelman) December 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

He should start with his tiki torch supporters — One for udar C (@OneforthreeC1) December 10, 2019

Maybe he should start by not saying, Shifty Schiff. — JoAnn (@JoGonx) December 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

To increase or to decrease it? — Alain Leibman (@LeibmanAlain) December 10, 2019

To increase or to decrease it? — Alain Leibman (@LeibmanAlain) December 10, 2019