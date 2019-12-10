Internet slams Trump’s overly aggressive executive order targeting ‘anti-Semitism’ in colleges: ‘To increase or decrease it?’
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed a shockingly draconian “anti-Semitism” executive order that redefines Judaism as a nationality — and empowers the Department of Education to strip funding from college campuses that tolerate the presence of the anti-Israel “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions” movement.
Shortly, commenters on social media slammed the order — some pointing out that this definition of anti-Semitism strips Jews of any national identity, and others pointing out that Trump himself is an enthusiastic source of anti-Semitic comments.
I don’t want my religion to be a nationality
— Steven Strauss (@Steven_Strauss) December 10, 2019
He's an idiot, Israeli is a nationality, Judaism is a religion, it may be the official religion of Israel, but that doesn't make it a nationality.
Question
Just how stupid do you have to be to be a republican ?@GOP
— AltYellowstoneNatPar (@AltYelloNatPark) December 10, 2019
I’m Jewish….and this idea stinks to high freaking heaven.
— Michael Fisher (@mjf_dfw) December 10, 2019
Judaism and Israel are two different things…and I say that as a Jewish guy.
— Grab Them By The Pod (@GrabByThePod) December 10, 2019
Am I missing something or is this very anti-Semitic?
— Dave N. (@Donkey_Hodey) December 10, 2019
Judaism is not a nationality. American Jews are Americans pure and simple.
— Forte2x (@forte2x) December 10, 2019
That should mean that he is no longer allowed on college campuses.
— Sharon Gelman 🌊 (@sharongelman) December 10, 2019
He should start with his tiki torch supporters
— One for udar C (@OneforthreeC1) December 10, 2019
Maybe he should start by not saying, Shifty Schiff.
— JoAnn (@JoGonx) December 10, 2019
To increase or to decrease it?
— Alain Leibman (@LeibmanAlain) December 10, 2019
To increase or to decrease it?
— Alain Leibman (@LeibmanAlain) December 10, 2019