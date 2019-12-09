Quantcast
‘Is he crying yet?’: Matt Gaetz buried in mockery after Nadler shuts down his impeachment tantrum

During a blitz of procedural complaints by House Judiciary Committee Republicans insisting on a ruling that committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) denied, Donald Trump-defending Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) rose above this GOP colleagues with a rant about the proceedings only to be quickly gaveled to silence by the chairman.

Twitter commenters watching the proceedings were quick to mock Gaetz for putting on another performance obviously aimed at impressing the president only to have it shut down.

As former GOP consultant Rick Wilson described the outburst, “Matt Gaetz got put in the corner.”

Twitter seemed to agree — see below:

