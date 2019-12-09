‘Is he crying yet?’: Matt Gaetz buried in mockery after Nadler shuts down his impeachment tantrum

During a blitz of procedural complaints by House Judiciary Committee Republicans insisting on a ruling that committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) denied, Donald Trump-defending Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) rose above this GOP colleagues with a rant about the proceedings only to be quickly gaveled to silence by the chairman.

Twitter commenters watching the proceedings were quick to mock Gaetz for putting on another performance obviously aimed at impressing the president only to have it shut down.

As former GOP consultant Rick Wilson described the outburst, “Matt Gaetz got put in the corner.”

Twitter seemed to agree — see below:

Here’s Matt Gaetz trying to fluster Nadler and create a 30-second clip for Hannity pic.twitter.com/CAQ4hi4Za7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 9, 2019

Matt Gaetz got put in the corner. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 9, 2019

Maybe he should’ve had a second Bloody Mary for breakfast — #FlyEaglesFly (@JoshHubama) December 9, 2019

Kick their freakin’ butts out of they can’t behave like sensible, respectful, ADULTS!!! They are going to do this all day because they got NOTHING else! — Steen (@FionaBainsky) December 9, 2019

Poor screaming baby. — @LonghornLeah (@LonghornLeah) December 9, 2019

Watching these Republicans act out for an audience of one is disgusting. — Scottgb (@Scottgb) December 9, 2019

Both he and Jim should be removed from office at the next election, not necessarily for their support of Trump but because they are clearly too immature as people to be given such awesome responsibility. They act like brats! — Julie Davies (@jules_d68) December 9, 2019

It was delicious to watch — Gloria (@Gloria85182345) December 9, 2019

I hope they got him a pointy hat. pic.twitter.com/PJX5oHCs6S — Cynnbad (@mmaniac90) December 9, 2019

They should give Nadler a taser. We can watch Gaetz flop and twitch. — Scatt Ball (@BallScall) December 9, 2019

He’s like every a$$hole guy being turned down in every bar around the world. sketchy — Anyfunctioningadult2020 (@hope45208400) December 9, 2019

@mattgaetz should be the poster child for contraception. — Andrea (@mindful_me2) December 9, 2019

Nobody puts the baby in the corner. — TheRoseLady (@The_Rose_Lady) December 9, 2019

Is he crying yet? — A Sceptical Brit (@ElNuevoOtroMio2) December 9, 2019

This is about what it looked like… pic.twitter.com/4PxoiHgnRD — Magoomus ️‍ (@_Magoomus_) December 9, 2019

Nadler is me when my kids wear me out about bedtime. — flash (@Flassh81) December 9, 2019

They are giving Fox News quite a show — texasgrl (@TexasGirl422) December 9, 2019

