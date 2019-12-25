Quantcast
It took Trump just 12 hours to renege on his own call to ‘foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect’

President Donald Trump issued a Christian message on Christmas morning saying he hopes for understanding and respect. But just 12 hours later he broke that pledge.

“Together, we must strive to foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect—traits that exemplify the teachings of Christ,” Trump said in his Christmas video to the nation.

It was so unlike what Trump has ever said before. For a brief moment, Americans could sigh a relief that perhaps the president learned something from the Christianity Today editorial. But those hopes were dashed when he went off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in less than 24 hours.

The moment was captured by CNN’s Manu Raju, which you can see in the tweet below:


Trump goes off on nonsensical Christmas rant against Nancy Pelosi

President Donald Trump went off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) Christmas night, saying that the House shouldn't have the right to impeach him.

He began by saying that impeachment is illegitimate because he was able to ensure all of the Republicans would hold the line for him. It isn't entirely true. One Republican declared his displeasure against Trump early on in the process. He was quickly kicked out of the Republican Party, and the party is attempting to remove him from office. It was a signal to other Republicans who want to keep their seats in office.

The Senate, on the other hand, has been a different animal. Some Republicans have been willing to say that they don't support a "shame trial" that is being suggested by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). The latest is former Republican-turned Independent Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who said Wednesday that she was "disturbed" by McConnell. Trump's fans unleashed on her.

Rudy Giuliani’s connection to the sketchy ex-prosecutor in Ukraine links back to Moscow: Ukrainian reporter

Ukrainian reporter Sergii Leshchenko wrote a scathing column for the Kyiv Post about Rudy Giuliani's sketchy contacts in the country.

Giuliani is said to be under criminal investigation in the Second District of New York, while two of his associates have already been indicted and arrested. Now he's become part of the impeachment scandal President Donald Trump faces.

Leshchenko explained that among the shady characters that Giuliani has surrounded himself with, Yuriy Lutsenko, a veteran politician and ex-prosecutor general, is by far one of the worst.

