It took Trump just 12 hours to renege on his own call to ‘foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect’

President Donald Trump issued a Christian message on Christmas morning saying he hopes for understanding and respect. But just 12 hours later he broke that pledge.

“Together, we must strive to foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect—traits that exemplify the teachings of Christ,” Trump said in his Christmas video to the nation.

It was so unlike what Trump has ever said before. For a brief moment, Americans could sigh a relief that perhaps the president learned something from the Christianity Today editorial. But those hopes were dashed when he went off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in less than 24 hours.

The moment was captured by CNN’s Manu Raju, which you can see in the tweet below: