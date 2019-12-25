Quantcast
Trump goes off on nonsensical Christmas rant against Nancy Pelosi

1 min ago

President Donald Trump went off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) Christmas night, saying that the House shouldn’t have the right to impeach him.

He began by saying that impeachment is illegitimate because he was able to ensure all of the Republicans would hold the line for him. It isn’t entirely true. One Republican declared his displeasure against Trump early on in the process. He was quickly kicked out of the Republican Party, and the party is attempting to remove him from office. It was a signal to other Republicans who want to keep their seats in office.

The Senate, on the other hand, has been a different animal. Some Republicans have been willing to say that they don’t support a “shame trial” that is being suggested by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). The latest is former Republican-turned Independent Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who said Wednesday that she was “disturbed” by McConnell. Trump’s fans unleashed on her.

Trump then returned to his tired claims that the call was “perfect,” and the leader being blackmailed didn’t feel like he was being blackmailed.

“Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House,” Trump claimed. It’s unclear what he’s talking about. If Pelosi is asking for access to things, it would presumably mean she didn’t have access to it.

