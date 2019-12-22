It was ‘out of love for Jesus’ we support Trump’s impeachment: ‘Christianity Today’ president responds to attacks

Mark Galli’s editorial for Christianity Today in support of impeachment became the most shocking news of the week. The overwhelming response from both sides of the Christian community prompted the president of the magazine co-founded by Billy Graham explained their methodology.

“We have received countless notes of encouragement from readers who were profoundly moved,” he explained, saying that many moral voters no longer feel like they are alone. “They have hope again. Many have told us of reading the editorial with tears in their eyes, sharing it with children who have wandered from the faith, rejoicing that at last someone was articulating what they felt in their hearts. They felt this was a watershed moment in the history of the American church—or they hoped it would prove to be. Stay strong, they told us, knowing we were about to reap the whirlwind.”

Conversely, they’ve also heard from readers “who felt incensed and insulted,” feeling the editorial attacked their character or revealed many Christians are now seen as supporters of Democrats. It’s obviously far from the truth, as one can support Republicans and not support President Donald Trump.

“At the end of the day, we write for a readership of One. God is our Tower. Let the whirlwind come,” Timothy Dalrymple wrote.

The president wants his supporters to believe that the magazine has somehow become “far left,” but they consider themselves theologically conservative, anti-choice, and what they call “pro-family.”

“American evangelicals have always been a loose coalition of tribes. We have fought one another as often as we have fought together. We at Christianity Today believe we need to relearn the art of balancing two things: having a firm opinion and inviting free discussion. We need, in other words, both a flag and a table,” Dalrymple wrote.

He explained that they have no interest in partisan politics, and they don’t endorse any candidates, but they hope to bring biblical wisdom to the church and people of faith throughout the world.

“Politics matter, but they do not bring the dead back to life,” Dalrymple wrote. “We are far more committed to the glory of God, the witness of the church, and the life of the world than we care about the fortunes of any party. Political parties come and go, but the witness of the church is the hope of the world, and the integrity of that witness is paramount.”

“Out of love for Jesus and his church, not for political partisanship or intellectual elitism, this is why we feel compelled to say that the alliance of American evangelicalism with this presidency has wrought enormous damage to Christian witness. It has alienated many of our children and grandchildren. It has harmed African American, Hispanic American, and Asian American brothers and sisters. And it has undercut the efforts of countless missionaries who labor in the farm fields of the Lord. While the Trump administration may be well regarded in some countries, in many more, the perception of wholesale evangelical support for the administration has made toxic the reputation of the Bride of Christ,” he closed.

Read the full piece at ChristianityToday.com.