‘It’s bat-bleep-crazy’: Nicolle Wallace flabbergasted by Trump ‘again’ trying to obstruct an investigation
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace was shocked by the idea that President Donald Trump would attempt to obstruct another investigation into the Ukraine scandal, after being outed for obstructing the investigation into the Russia scandal.
When speaking about the recent findings by the inspector general that the basis for the Russia investigation was legitimate, Wallace asked former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi where the intersection of obstruction meets a criminal act.
“Right, when does a president become a foreign threat by obstructing or because he’s obstructing?” Figliuzzi clarified the question. “And so I think if — if Heidi’s reporting is accurate, we may be seeing an acknowledgment here that they have now bled together. That the foreign threat, a president who was saying ‘Ukraine did all the hacking and social media propaganda,’ for example, and having his GOP regurgitate the Putin line is actually obstructing in the worst possible way by repeating the mantra of a foreign intelligence service. ”
An incredulous Wallace said that she “wants to use words you’re not allowed to use on TV.” She ultimately settled on calling it “bat-bleep-crazy” that Americans are back again looking at the president’s attempts to obstruct an investigation into his crimes.
“We were having this conversation about moving the goalposts, right?” asked Professor Jason Johnson. “This is not just moving the goalposts. The goalposts are now, like, in the parking lot with the tailgaters, right? That’s what we thought they were going to do. But what we’ve seen from that press conference of the president right now is they’re just going to lie. It’s not an issue of, ‘we’re going to change the standard by which we’re going to go,’ because it would have made sense for the president to say, ‘Well, we’re waiting for the better report from Durham.’ No, they’re just going to lie. Like, who do you believe? Your lying eyes or what I’m telling you.”
Watch the panel discussion below:
‘The president can’t read’: Trump mocked for saying IG report was ‘far worse than I ever thought possible’
Responding to the Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report regarding the FBI's investigation into Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, the President lashed out at the report's conclusions, calling them a "disgrace."
“They fabricated evidence and they lied to the courts. This was an attempted overthrow and a lot of people were in on it, and they got caught,” Trump said, adding that it as “a very sad day” and “probably something that’s never happened in the history of our country.”
‘Not true — didn’t happen’: CNN’s Toobin takes wrecking ball to Trump’s lies about Russia probe
Inspector General Michael Horowitz found that the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign's contacts with Russian agents during the 2016 presidential election was entirely justified, which significantly undercuts the narrative that President Donald Trump has peddled for years.
CNN's Jeffrey Toobin on Monday took a wrecking ball to Trump's conspiracy theory that the FBI was out to get him and tried to orchestrate a "coup" that would overthrow his presidency.
"Let's be clear about what what happened today," he said. "For years and years, Donald Trump has said that the FBI and the 'deep state' was involved in an illegal conspiracy to bring down his campaign, that they relied on the Steele dossier to investigate and launch this investigation, and now after years of investigation, the inspector general said, 'Not true -- didn't happen.' This conspiracy theory that the president of the United States has been pushing was a total lie."
US Army preparing biggest European deployment in years
The US Army is planning its biggest deployment of troops to Europe in 25 years, with 20,000 troops slated to take part in a massive force projection exercise at a time of increasingly adversarial relations with Russia.
General Christopher Cavoli, the commander of US ground forces in Europe, said 20,000 US-based troops will deploy next year to Europe where they will join some 9,000 other US soldiers already stationed there.
Some 37,000 troops will then take part in exercises across 10 European countries from May to June, he told reporters at the Pentagon.
The US-based forces will begin flowing in in February, moving 13,000 pieces of equipment, including tanks, artillery and transport vehicles, across 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers), he said.