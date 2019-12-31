Women tech leaders ‘insulted’ by Ivanka Trump keynote at annual Consumer Electronics Show

First daughter Ivanka Trump’s experience in the tech industry is about on par with husband Jared Kushner’s experience in bringing peace to the Middle East.

Because of this, many women in tech are fuming after the Consumer Electronics Show named Ivanka one of its keynote speakers at its annual show in Las Vegas this coming January.

As The Guardian reports, CES has been taking criticism for giving Trump, who has never worked in technology, a prime speaking slot at one of the industry’s largest annual trade shows.

Cindy Chin, CEO of the consultancy CLC Advisors, criticized the decision to make Ivanka a headlining CES speaker by pointing out all the women in the industry who actually know something about technology.

“There needs to be more systematic representation of speakers across the board and not just for keynotes,” she told the publication. “It would be better if the background of the keynote speaker actually fit the industry it is serving and inspirational rather than talking heads and political.”

Other women in tech had similar takes.

Programmer Brianna Wu, who is now a Democratic candidate for Congress in Massachusetts, wrote that Ivanka’s CES appearance might make this year’s show even worse than last year’s, which focused primarily on connected toilets.

The top headlines from #CES last year were internet connected toilets. CES 2020 isn’t looking better. https://t.co/Msqh7VMtaS — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) December 29, 2019

Kimberly Bryant, the founder of tech education advocacy group Black Girls Code, speculated that Ivanka is just trying to clean up her image ahead of announcing her own run for political office.

Hmmm so this Ivanka CES announcement and her appearance on Face the Nation today is interesting. I think she really may be trying to “formally” run for something. 🤔🤨 — Kimberly Bryant (@6Gems) December 30, 2019

And cybersecurity expert Chey Cobb simply wrote that CES “may have stepped in steaming pile of poo here” with its Ivanka invite.

Uh oh. I think @CES may have stepped in steaming pile of poo here.https://t.co/80Dy49Nb7Z — Chey “Cyber Cassandra” Cobb (@chey_cobb) December 29, 2019