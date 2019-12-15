Quantcast
Blue Dog Democrat abandoned by staff after switching to GOP to defend Trump during impeachment: report

Published

48 mins ago

on

Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey was blasted after word leaked that the New Jersey Democrat would switch to the Republican Party after receiving polling showing he would lose a Democratic primary if he voted against impeaching President Donald Trump.

“Five senior aides to Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey resigned on Sunday as the lawmaker formally prepared to switch parties, stating they were “deeply saddened and disappointed by his decision,” Politico reported Sunday.

Politico obtained a copy of the joint letter they sent to chief of staff Allison Murphy.

“Sadly, Congressman Van Drew’s decision to join the ranks of the Republican party led by Donald Trump does not align with the values we brought to this job when we joined his office,” they wrote.

Trump supporters believe these 10 utterly fake ‘facts’ about impeachment

Published

39 mins ago

on

December 15, 2019

By

As President Donald Trump's impeachment seems to be all but a forgone conclusion in the House of Representatives, the Republican Party is still desperately spinning the damning facts of the case.

At every opportunity, they lie, distract, and distort the record in a brazen attempt to cover up for Trump's misconduct in the Ukraine scandal. Unfortunately, because a major section of the news media is organized in order to promote a right-wing agenda, millions of Americans have been deluged with lies about impeachment and never offered any substantial corrective.

Chuck Schumer wants John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney to testify at Trump’s Senate impeachment trial

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 15, 2019

By

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants top administration officials to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the United States Senate.

The House of Representatives is expected to pass articles of impeachment on Wednesday, setting up a Senate trial in the new year.

"In a letter sent on Sunday evening to McConnell, the majority leader, Schumer says Senate Democrats want to hear testimony from four administration witnesses, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton," Politico reported. "There is almost no chance Senate Republicans would vote to subpoena those witnesses without assent from the White House and calling their own preferred witnesses."

