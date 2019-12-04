Jeffrey Toobin goes off on Jonathan Turley for ‘extraordinary position’ of ignoring Trump’s obstruction
CNN contributor Jeffrey Toobin unleashed criticism on Jonathan Turley on Wednesday after the George Washington University law professor testified against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Following Turley’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, CNN host Jake Tapper noted that Republicans had given the witness all of their time, which he used to opine against impeachment.
“What I thought was interesting about Professor Turley’s testimony was his confidence that there was not enough evidence yet,” Toobin pointed out, “that the Democrats are rushing this process, that they should get more evidence if they want to do something as profound as impeaching a president.”
“What I thought was missing,” the CNN analyst continued, “from his testimony was any acknowledgment at all that the Democrats have tried to get a lot of this evidence, that they have subpoenaed witnesses, that they have sought documents, they have sought emails, and they have not been denied piecemeal… they have been told, you can have nothing.”
Toobin observed that the White House’s level of obstruction is “unprecedented” in American history.
“The idea that you can stonewall about every single piece of evidence and then have it held against you as Congress, that you haven’t gotten enough evidence, is really a pretty extraordinary position,” Toobin concluded.
Watch the video below from CNN.
CNN
Jonathan Turley exculpates Trump: Bribery must include a thing of value — like a ‘French mistress’
George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley expressed his opposition to impeachment on Wednesday by telling a House committee that President Donald Trump did not commit "bribery" when he offered a foreign government official favors in return for personal gain.
While testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, Turley attempted to define bribery by a standard set in the 1600s.
"Bribery was not this overarching concept that Chairman Schiff indicated," Turley said. "[The Constitution's Framers] actually gave an example of bribery and it was nothing like what was described."
Witness Pamela Karlan to Congress: ‘If you don’t impeach… you are saying it’s fine to do this again’
Stanford Law School Professor Pamela Karlan warned Congress on Wednesday that future presidents would abuse their power if President Donald Trump is allowed to get away with bribery and other abuses of power.
At a House impeachment hearing, Karlan was asked about impeachable conduct.
"Because this is an abuse that cuts to the heart of Democracy, you need to ask yourselves," Karlan said, "if you don't impeach a president who has done what this president has done -- or at least you don't investigate and then impeach if you conclude that the House Select Committee's findings are correct -- then what you're saying is, it's fine to go ahead and do this again."
Devin Nunes should be investigated over his ties to Trump-Ukraine scandal: former Ethics Committee GOP chairman
Appearing on CNN's 'New Day" very early on Wednesday morning, the former Republican Chairman of House Ethics Committee said Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) should be the subject of an investigation over his involvement in Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal.
Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, ex-Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) said Tuesday's revelation that Nunes was in contact with indicted Lev Parnas was alarming and should be just one part of the focus by the committee.