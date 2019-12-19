Quantcast
Jesuit priest calls out GOP lawmaker’s ‘absurd’ comparison of Trump to Christ

2 hours ago

A Jesuit priest rebuked Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) for comparing President Donald Trump’s impeachment to Christ’s crucifixion.

The Georgia Republican compared the president’s political predicament to Jesus Christ’s suffering on the cross during the House debate on impeachment, and even tweeted out video of himself making the remarks.

“When Jesus was falsely accused of Treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” Loudermilk said. “During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus, than Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”

Father James Martin, an author and editor at large of America Magazine, called out Loudermilk’s claims as “absurd.”

“Pilate had Jesus beaten and whipped, thrown into jail overnight, marched through the streets carrying his cross, and then nailed to that cross until he died,” Martin tweeted. “Comparing the treatment received by the President to what Jesus suffered is absurd. Also, only one of them is sinless.”

