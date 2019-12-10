Quantcast
Connect with us

John Bolton blasts Trump policy on North Korea human rights violations

Published

1 min ago

on

Former national security adviser John Bolton took a shot at the Trump administration for blocking the UN Security Council from meeting to discuss North Korea’s human rights violations.

This is the second year in a row the administration has blocked the meeting in an apparent effort to smooth diplomatic relations between the U.S. and North Korea, but Bolton strongly criticized the move, reported Axios.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maximum pressure against North Korea’s nuclear program requires mobilizing the widest possible support,” Bolton tweeted. “Kim’s repression of his people, terrorist activities, and pursuit of WMD’s all warrant the fullest scrutiny. We should take the lead, not obstruct other nations.”

Bolton, who was ousted from the White House in August by President Donald Trump, tagged Axios reporter Jonathan Swan in the tweet, after he had requested the former national security adviser’s comments in a previous Twitter post.

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have been trading insults in public ahead of a Dec. 31 deadline Kim had set for the U.S. president to lift sanctions and make other concessions.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘McCarthy lies like Trump!’ GOP leader torched for ‘maddening’ news conference after impeachment filed

Published

23 mins ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy repeatedly lied during a news conference defending President Donald Trump from articles of impeachment, and viewers found his performance maddening.

The California Republican complained that the minority was not allowed to call witnesses during impeachment hearings, but then cited testimony from a GOP witness to defend the president, and misrepresented the findings of the Justice Department's inspector general.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rick Wilson: Democrats are biting Trump’s ‘bait’ by giving him a big trade win during impeachment

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

Conservative strategist Rick Wilson on Tuesday hammered House Democrats for giving President Donald Trump a major bipartisan win on trade at the same time that they are releasing articles of impeachment against him.

Writing in the Daily Beast, Wilson nukes Democrats for trying to show how reasonable and bipartisan they can be at a time when Trump is running roughshod over the Constitution.

"Sadly, there's nothing more predictable and pathetic than Washington Democrats biting the bipartisan rube bait," he writes. "They still believe we live in a world where bipartisan comity sells."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservative shreds Trump for declaring his ‘slightly modified NAFTA’ the best deal ever

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is touting his trade deal with Canada and Mexico as the greatest deal ever made.

But as conservative Ramesh Ponnuru writes at the National Review, Trump's new North American trade deal is actually just a "a slightly modified version" of NAFTA, which the president regularly called "the worst trade deal ever made."

Ponnuru goes on to detail the small changes made in the new NAFTA and shows how some analyses find that they're positive while others are more bearish, including a particularly pessimistic analysis from the International Monetary Fund.

Continue Reading
 
 