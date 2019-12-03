John Dean declares Trump impeachment report details obstruction of justice that is bigger than Nixon’s Watergate
Former White House Counsel John Dean explained during a CNN appearance Tuesday that the report published by the House Intelligence Committee made a bigger case than even Watergate did against former President Richard Nixon.
In a panel discussion, Dean, who now serves as a lecturer, author and political commentator, explained that the obstructions of justice by Trump and his White House are greater than even Nixon’s during Watergate.
“Here’s what the second thing they have done is to point out that the abuse of Congress here and the obstruction of Congress is much more compelling than it was in the Nixon case,” Dean told Anderson Cooper. “They have built that in this report as they take it to the Judiciary [Committee] where they already have that report.”
Cooper was shocked by Dean’s comments, asking him to clarify, “it’s more compelling?”
“It’s more compelling than the case they made against Nixon,” Dean reiterated.
“You’re saying this White House went farther in terms of obstruction of justice than Nixon?” Cooper asked.
“Yes, they did and that’s noted in the report,” Dean said.
The panel also discussed Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who was outed for colluding with Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and indicted associate Lev Parnas. CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin exclaimed that he didn’t care about Nunes, because the biggest fish is Trump.
CNN analyst Kirsten Powers explained that it’s possible to walk and chew gum at the same time.
“I think at a minimum he should have disclosed this,” Powers explained. “He should have recused himself, right? He is not a disinterested party in this, and for him to not have disclosed this publicly so people understand where he’s coming from I think is a major problem. And Lev Parnas’ attorney had stated publicly that he’s, you know, according to Lev Parnas, that he was looking into Biden. He was looking into getting dirt on Biden. And so this is the same person who constantly complains about the Steele dossier, right? Because this was done by a foreign person and meanwhile looks like was involved in something — and certainly has been defending something where you had the administration going to a foreign government seeking campaign dirt against a campaign opponent.”
Watch the panel discussion below:
